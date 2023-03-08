Royal Family Snubs Lilibet Diana's March 3 Christening Despite Invite From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

According to an insider, just 20 to 30 guests were in attendance, including the tot's godfather Tyler Perry and grandmother Doria Ragland.

Despite skipping the event, Charles reciprocated by officially inviting the America-based brood to his May coronation, though they've yet to reveal whether they'll come out for the shindig.

There's a chance the pair could be feeling jaded, as it was also revealed this month that the monarch officially evicted the pair from Frogmore Cottage, the royal residence they once lived in.