Royal Family Snubs Lilibet Diana's March 3 Christening Despite Invite From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Sending a message? Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited King Charles, Prince William and their wives to daughter Lilibet's christening, not a single member of the royal family showed up to the ceremony.
A rep for the Sussexes confirmed "that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," but the statement made no mention of the monarchy.
According to an insider, just 20 to 30 guests were in attendance, including the tot's godfather Tyler Perry and grandmother Doria Ragland.
Despite skipping the event, Charles reciprocated by officially inviting the America-based brood to his May coronation, though they've yet to reveal whether they'll come out for the shindig.
There's a chance the pair could be feeling jaded, as it was also revealed this month that the monarch officially evicted the pair from Frogmore Cottage, the royal residence they once lived in.
Royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes "they may use that as another excuse" to get out of attending the coronation, though they could also argue that they want to be home with son Archie for his 4th birthday, as the milestone coincides with the big day.
And while Charles ordering the pair to vacate the property may have let him hold the power at the moment, royal author Hugo Vickers told an outlet the move could backfire, as the situation could overshadow the important ceremony.
As one insider put it, "whether they come or they stay at home in California" the parents-of-two "do hold the upper-hand" when it comes to garnering attention, as "whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines."
Charles' and wife Queen Consort Camilla's coronation festivities kick off on May 6, but at the moment, The Firm is having trouble securing a musical act, as it's been reported that Adele, Elton John and more British superstars have all turned down the offer.