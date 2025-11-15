EXCLUSIVE Royal Family 'Using Secret Dossier on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson to Bribe Them Into Compliance and Silence' Source: MEGA The royal family is 'using a secret dossier' on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson to 'bribe' them into 'silence,' a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 15 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

"Commoners" Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, are at the center of an extraordinary royal strategy designed to ensure their silence, amid fears the disgraced pair could damage the monarchy if they give tell-all interviews or write memoirs for cash. The move follows King Charles' unprecedented decision to strip his 65-year-old brother of all remaining royal titles and honors, and forcing him to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Source: MEGA The former flames had to move out of Royal Lodge.

Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, is expected to relocate to a smaller cottage on the Sandringham estate early next year. Palace sources now claim officials have compiled a "highly sensitive" dossier covering more than three decades of his and Ferguson's conduct – material being described as an "insurance policy" to prevent future embarrassment to the Crown. According to a senior royal insider, the secret file, kept under lock and key, details financial transactions, questionable friendships and personal indiscretions involving both Andrew and Ferguson. "Charles is absolutely done with being blindsided," the insider said. "The file is there to ensure neither of them uses their royal ties for personal gain. It's essentially a safeguard – a reminder that speaking out could come at a cost."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.

The King, 77, has faced mounting pressure from within his family to act decisively, particularly from Prince William, 43, and Queen Camilla, 78. Both are said to have urged him to move swiftly against Andrew and Ferguson following a series of damaging revelations, including fresh allegations in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl. "William was livid that Andrew was still being allowed to release grandiose statements as if he were acting out of duty," said a source close to the household. "He really pressed the King to put an end to it once and for all."

The decision to strip Andrew and Ferguson of their royal titles marks the culmination of years of frustration over Andrew's refusal to express remorse for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan jail in 2019 from an apparent suicide. His 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, widely regarded as catastrophic, deepened the scandal – and despite the $15 million settlement reached with Giuffre in 2022, Andrew continues to deny all allegations of sexual abuse.

Source: MEGA The pair share two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

The dossier being held on him and Ferguson is said to include information gathered by private secretaries, protection officers and diplomatic staff dating back to the 1990s, detailing the Yorks' lavish spending and controversial friendships abroad. One senior palace aide described it as "meticulous, and potentially explosive." They added: "There's a very good reason no one's ever seen what's in that file. It exists to keep old scandals from resurfacing." Meanwhile, Ferguson, 66, who has lived alongside Andrew at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite their 1996 divorce, faces an uncertain future. Friends say she has been "shaken to the core" by the loss of her royal safety net and fears further humiliation. "To watch it all collapse so suddenly has really shaken her," said a friend. "She's anxious about money and how she's being perceived. What worries the Palace most is that she could decide to speak out again – maybe through another book or an interview – and they're determined to stop that from happening."