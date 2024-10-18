Home > Royals > Prince Harry ROYALS 'Thank God I'm Not There': Former Royal Staffer Is Relieved to No Longer Be Working for Prince Harry Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly left the royal fold in 2020.

A former royal staffer is celebrating no longer working for the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to publicly leave the U.K. Queen Elizabeth's ex-press secretary Ailsa Anderson was once fond of the Duke of Sussex, but the professional isn't interested in being involved in the Sussexes' scandals.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was a U.K. 'media darling' before moving to the U.S.

"Harry was the media's darling. He was the war hero, he'd served in Afghanistan, he was a cheeky chappie," Anderson told an outlet. “William was seen as more serious and shy but Harry was the life and soul of the party." Although Anderson enjoyed her time working with the famous brood, she is happy to not have participated in "Megxit." “Thank God I'm not there," she exclaimed.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building a new life in California.

The Duchess of Sussex struggled to adjust to royal life and didn't understand the full scope of her role. OK! previously reported royal expert Valentine Lowe claimed the Duchess of Sussex was surprised to learn she wasn't compensated for official tours. "On the South Pacific tour, Harry and Meghan were going down a storm," Lowe wrote in Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. "Massive crowds were turning out to see them, and Meghan’s refreshingly informal approach to royal visits was proving a hit with the Australian public.”

Source: MEGA A biographer claimed Meghan Markle hoped she would be paid for royal tours.

The public initially thought the Sussexes' time in Australia was successful, but there was tension behind closed doors. "Behind the scenes, however, it was a different story," Lowe continued. "Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers. According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion: 'I can't believe I’m not getting paid for this.'"

Four years after returning to California, Meghan is expected to utilize her formal title to secure opportunities in the U.S. "Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality." "Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared of her outfit. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle returned to Hollywood to attend a gala.

The former actress dazzled on the red carpet at a Los Angeles gala, and royal experts wonder what Meghan will pursue after a difficult year in Hollywood. "Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room." "However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."