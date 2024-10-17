Meghan Markle Was Shocked She Wasn't Paid for Royal Tours and Walkabouts, Book Reveals
Meghan Markle struggled to adjust to royal life, and a new book reveals the Duchess of Sussex was shocked to learn she wasn't compensated for royal tours.
Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to Australia in 2018, but their time there highlighted how little the Suits star knew about her role.
"On the South Pacific tour, Harry and Meghan were going down a storm," Valentine Lowe wrote in Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. "Massive crowds were turning out to see them, and Meghan’s refreshingly informal approach to royal visits was proving a hit with the Australian public.
"Behind the scenes, however, it was a different story," Lowe continued. "Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers. According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion: 'I can't believe I’m not getting paid for this.'"
The Duchess of Sussex is currently based in California, but royal watchers think she wants to use her royal title to pursue opportunities in the U.S. OK! previously reported the former actress' appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala was seen as her return to the spotlight.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared of her outfit. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
Meghan is expected to focus on building American Riviera Orchard, while Harry continues to pursue humanitarian opportunities.
"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination," Ludwig explained.
"The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days," she noted. "It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."
In 2023, the Sussexes were called a "Hollywood flop," but they're rebuilding their image after months of scrutiny.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
When the Sussexes first moved to the U.S., they released several profitable tell-all projects, but they are now moving away from publicly complaining about the royal family.
"I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed. "There are a significant number of people that question Harry and Meghan's sincerity when they flipped a switch almost overnight from selling family secrets to showing up at charity events."
"It does not seem authentic… This strategy looks like a desperate attempt to get back into everyone's good graces," the podcaster noted. "For a lot of royalists, it would be too little, too late."