Royals Are 'Terrified' Of Talking To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At Coronation In Fear What They Say Will Be 'Magnified' For 'Profit'

The family feud continues! A source claimed that the royals are fearful of their potential run-in with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles III’s Coronation.

Royal expert Louise Roberts spilled, "The problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, William and Kate, won’t tell them anything. Everyone’s terrified…everything’s for sale—every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit."