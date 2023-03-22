Royals Are 'Terrified' Of Talking To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At Coronation In Fear What They Say Will Be 'Magnified' For 'Profit'
The family feud continues! A source claimed that the royals are fearful of their potential run-in with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles III’s Coronation.
Royal expert Louise Roberts spilled, "The problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, William and Kate, won’t tell them anything. Everyone’s terrified…everything’s for sale—every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit."
After the release of Harry’s scathing memoire, Spare, and Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan, the royals have been very cautious regarding the pair, and Roberts alluded their actions at the coronation will be no different.
The Sussexes have yet to confirm their attendance to the coronation, but are already ruffling royal feathers regarding the event by providing a list of requests — one being that they be seated on the balcony.
"Once the King has been crowned, there will be a Coronation procession that will start at Westminster Abbey and end at Buckingham Palace. Once the procession reaches the Palace, the King will take to the balcony and wave at the crowds with the rest of the royal family members and their children. This is where Harry and Meghan have requested inclusion," an insider explained.
As OK! previously reported, correspondent Angela Mollard said, "There is no chance they’re going to be on the balcony—the Queen wanted a slimmed-down monarchy. Charles is further enforcing that. He has dealt beautifully with Andrew and they need to turn around and say there’s no chance they’ll get a place on that balcony," Mollard continued, referencing the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Their second request was that son Archie’s fourth birthday will be recognized. The source claimed they "would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it's just a happy birthday mention."
The insider went on to state, "The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can't go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won't attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen."
