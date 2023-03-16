Oprah Winfrey Spills On Whether Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Attend King Charles' Coronation
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have grown close to Oprah Winfrey since the trio's shocking 2021 televised interview, the philanthropist admitted she hasn't talked to the couple about whether or not they'll accept King Charles' invitation to his coronation.
The TV icon discussed the Sussexes' situation during her appearance on the Tuesday, March 14, episode of CBS Mornings with host and longtime pal Gayle King.
"Do you think they should go, do you think they should not go?" King asked the icon. "Is it something you'd like to comment on? I'm listening."
Replied the Emmy winner, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"
Regardless of her own thoughts on the matter, Winfrey noted the pair "haven't asked" for her "opinion" on the decision.
As OK! reported, a spokesperson for the parents-of-two confirmed earlier this month that Charles invited them to the May ceremony via email, though at the time, they didn't reveal whether they would come out for the historic event.
Newsweek's chief royal correspondent Jack Royston believes if they skip the shindig, it could symbolize the end of their relationship with the monarchy.
"It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal," he explained. "You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"
"That's the thing about the royal family, is that you really do have to make a deliberate effort to see somebody," he added. "You have to get it in the calendar or it won't happen. So, you know, going [to the coronation], I guess is keeping hope alive."
Meanwhile, others believe that if the twosome does fly out to the U.K., they'll be mostly ignored.
"They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives," a pal of the royals told one outlet. "Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them," the insider continued. "If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialize with them."