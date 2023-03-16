Oprah Winfrey Spills On Whether Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Attend King Charles' Coronation

"Do you think they should go, do you think they should not go?" King asked the icon. "Is it something you'd like to comment on? I'm listening."

Replied the Emmy winner, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

Regardless of her own thoughts on the matter, Winfrey noted the pair "haven't asked" for her "opinion" on the decision.