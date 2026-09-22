Ruby Rose's 'Special Forces' Costars Discuss Katy Perry Sexual Assault Allegations in New Trailer
Sept. 22 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose’s Special Forces costars are addressing the controversy surrounding her allegations against Katy Perry.
In a new Season 5 trailer accessed by TMZ, Rose sat with her fellow cast members before appearing to take part in a confession session or interview. The teaser then showed her reflecting on how she handles difficult experiences from her past.
“I am very good at seeing through people; after everything that has haunted me in the past, I might sit and go, ‘Ughh, here is something here I don’t trust,'" she said in a confession room.
While Rose was away from the group, David Charvet offered his own take on the actress.
“She’s very cool, by the way,” he told the other cast members.
Oliver Hudson then brought up the attention surrounding Rose, saying, “She has something going on in the news.”
“Does she?” Charvet asked.
Hudson answered, “Yeah, with Katy Perry.”
The brief exchange comes months after Rose publicly accused Perry of sexually assaulting her more than a decade ago.
Rose Made Allegations Against Perry
As OK! previously reported, Rose shared the account after Perry's appearance at Coachella 2026 went viral. The actress criticized the singer's popularity while describing an alleged encounter that she said happened in Melbourne, Australia, when she was in her "early 20s."
The Orange Is the New Black alum went on to describe the alleged incident in graphic terms.
"She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," Rose alleged.
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‘She Is More Than Welcome to Sue Me’
Rose said she had previously discussed the incident differently.
"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my U.S. visa. So I kept it a secret," the actress, 40, explained on April 12, via Threads. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
She also challenged Perry to take legal action over her claims.
"She is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing," Rose shared, possibly referring to the 41-year-old's hit "I Kissed a Girl."
"The psychological manipulation was strong with that one," she declared.
Rose Said She Planned to Report the Alleged Incident
Rose said she had never filed a police report over the alleged encounter when it happened. She later announced that she planned to contact authorities.
"Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated," the star revealed. "I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try. I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I’m prepared for, but I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready."
She also explained why she had waited so long before taking that step.
"For years I have been too wounded and afraid to take the appropriate steps because I know the system seldom works," she added.
Hours later, Rose said she had filed the report.
The Batwoman actress also said she had provided authorities with the names of people she believed held significant influence.
"I do, however, want to assure people that I am in no way suicidal, if you know what I mean. Nor do I take drugs or have any health conditions," she added, hinting that the people she named could try and get revenge on her.
Perry denied the incident happened.
A representative for the singer said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”