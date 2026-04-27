Who Is Ruby Rose? Everything to Know About the Australian Actress — Including Her Hollywood Exit and Sexual Assault Allegations Against Katy Perry
April 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose Is From Melbourne, Australia
Ruby Rose made her way to Hollywood all the way from Down Under.
The Australian actress was born in Melbourne on March 20, 1986, and was raised by her single mother, Katia Langenheim.
In a 2009 interview, Langenheim said her daughter already suffered emotional and physical abuse at school, and she endured another tragedy when a toddler died in her arms when she was 16.
"She was there when the child took its last breath, that was quite huge for her," the matriarch recalled. "It was an accident, the child's jacket got caught on the back of a nail on a jungle gym and (the child) was strangled."
She added, "She sat there stony faced, it was like everything drained out of her."
Ruby Rose Began Her Career as a Model
In 2002, Rose joined the Girlfriend model search and came in second to Catherine McNeil. Years later, she outshone 2000 hopefuls and became MTV's then-newest VJ.
"Being a model there is always something they want to change," she shared. "Whether they want someone a little bit skinnier, a little bit taller, a little bit prettier, but MTV want you be yourself ... not censoring anything and not conforming to anything."
She said in a Rolling Stone interview she does not think of herself as a model, explaining, "I'm gender----, and I've got tattoos. Since I got the part some people have asked me what it's like to be the hottest girl on the show [Orange Is the New Black], and I'm like, 'What? That's not true, at all.' Every single woman on that show is so s--- — it's really kind of crazy."
Her work as a VJ soon opened the door for her to co-host TV shows like Australia's Next Top Model and The Project.
Ruby Rose Came Out at Age 12
Rose was 12 when she first came out, and the bullying started afterward.
"'First you want our boyfriends, and now you want us' — that kind of thing. I couldn't win," she said.
She began saving money to undergo gender reassignment surgery, but the actress ended up deciding against it.
"I'm a woman … I want to have babies one day, so I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my life," she told The EDIT.
Rose added, "I had this jar that I would collect dollars – in fact, we were so poor, it would have been cents. So I probably had 19 cents to go towards this surgery that I didn't really know a lot about. I think I had seen like a daytime documentary, probably something on Oprah and I was like, ‘That's what I'm going to do.' And so I started saving from probably the age of 5."
"When I got to 15 was when I kind of decided to get more into my body, and I shaved my head, and my mom was just like, 'I don't know what's going on right now, but if you are happy, then do it,'" she continued. "And I decided to change the way that I dressed and talked and realized that I didn't want to transition, I just wanted to be more comfortable in my own skin."
According to Rose, she wants to be a role model for others in the community and become the person she "wished was around when [she] was growing up."
She came out as gender fluid in 2014.
Ruby Rose Has Starred in Films and Series
- Ruby Rose Bashes Sydney Sweeney for 'Ruining' Film 'Christy' While Accusing Her of 'Hating' Gay People: 'You're a Cretin'
- Sydney Sweeney's Assets Nearly Fall Out of Her Tight Black Dress in Cheeky Post Ahead of GQ Men of the Year 2025 Event: Photos
- Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Stunning Figure in See-Through Top While Out and About in London: Photos
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As an actress, Rose has acting credits in Arrow, Supergirl, Around the Block, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2, The Doorman, Stowaway and The Collective, among others.
She famously played the titular role in the CW series Batwoman but left the post in 2020. Prior to her exit, she underwent emergency spinal surgery to correct her two herniated discs.
"I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord (sic)," Ruby wrote. "I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms."
Ruby Rose Is an LGBTQ+ Rights Advocate
Rose is also busy promoting equality and acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community, and she was honored with the GLAAD Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her contributions.
"I do protect the community and I obviously do listen … [but] just because I've been open and out since I was 12 doesn't mean that I think that anyone else has to be," she said. "People are having to come out to be like, 'I'm not q----baiting – just so you know, I'm bisexual,' and I just don't think that's the way it needs to be … [There are] many more things going on in the world than what Harry Styles is wearing."
Ruby Rose Addressed Rumors About Her Hollywood Exit
In an interview with Pedestrian, Rose clarified the rumored Hollywood blacklist was not one-sided.
"The misinformation campaign around that was brilliant," she pointed out. "People thought I went back to Australia, people thought it was my fault, people thought I didn't even get injured… My throat — and it's happening now — but my throat will close up, and I can't speak properly, because my body thinks it's being attacked again."
She later added, "I don't know how long I'll stay out here, because obviously I'm blacklisted from one network, but now I've blacklisted like, three of them, and there's like, none left that I want to work with. I'm not doing this political BS, and that would mean I'd essentially never be employed."
Ruby Rose Accused Katy Perry of Sexual Assault
In a series of posts on Threads on April 12, Rose alleged Katy Perry sexually assaulted her in a nightclub nearly two decades ago.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she wrote.
She claimed the alleged nightclub encounter occurred when she was only in her early 20s, though "it has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly."
"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she detailed. "I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
Rose added, "She is more than welcome to sue me (she won't, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won't want me discussing… The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."
While she never filed a report when it happened, Rose confirmed she lodged a complaint hours after posting the serious allegations online.
"This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved," she wrote in an update. "It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."
A representative for Perry responded to the claims, calling them "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies."
Meanwhile, the Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives launched a probe into "a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010."
Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police said, "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's Central Business District."
In addition, the Melbourne nightclub's former manager told The Herald Sun (via Rolling Stone Australia) he was unaware of any such incident at the time, noting the duo were both "drunk" but "weren't paralytic or anything."