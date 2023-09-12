Giuliani, who was the mayor of New York City during the September 11 attacks, then pointed out how he didn't appreciate Harris comparing the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots to September 11 and the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

“That’s an unbelievable insult to the people who lost their lives on September 11th and in Pearl Harbor,” he exclaimed. “We’re not even sure what it was. It certainly wasn’t what it was originally exaggerated to be, you know, four people killed and all of that. No one’s been convicted of insurrection, they like to call it that, meanwhile this was the worst foreign attack on our soil since the war of 1812, I think.”

“More people died on September 11 than at Pearl Harbor and people are suffering to this day from it. People are dying from it because of all of the unknown toxic chemicals it released. So it’s just a complete insult," he added.