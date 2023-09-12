Dissed: Rudy Giuliani Left September 11th Memorial Because of VP Kamala Harris
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani admitted he left the September 11 memorial ceremony, held in New York City on Monday, September 11, early because Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas were there.
While speaking about the terrible terrorist attacks that occurred in the Big Apple on September 11, 2001, Giuliani said: “You know, today I’m thinking, unfortunately, that our country is in more danger than it was before September 11, largely because of [President Joe] Biden and two of the people that were there today, Harris and Mayorkas.
“It really prompted me and I think Bernie to leave a little bit earlier than we would. It’s hard to be there with them, thinking of the millions and millions of people that have come across the border. We don’t know who they are and all of our improvements in anti-terrorism are intelligence, and intelligence doesn’t work if you don’t know who’s coming in," he continued.
Giuliani, who was the mayor of New York City during the September 11 attacks, then pointed out how he didn't appreciate Harris comparing the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots to September 11 and the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“That’s an unbelievable insult to the people who lost their lives on September 11th and in Pearl Harbor,” he exclaimed. “We’re not even sure what it was. It certainly wasn’t what it was originally exaggerated to be, you know, four people killed and all of that. No one’s been convicted of insurrection, they like to call it that, meanwhile this was the worst foreign attack on our soil since the war of 1812, I think.”
“More people died on September 11 than at Pearl Harbor and people are suffering to this day from it. People are dying from it because of all of the unknown toxic chemicals it released. So it’s just a complete insult," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Harris, 58, went in Biden's place to honor those who died that tragic day.
As a result, Biden was slammed for not being there — instead, he spent time with service members at Joint Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, before he went back to Washington, D.C.
One person wrote, "What the heck is Biden doing in Alaska on 9/11? Worst President ever!" while another said, "Every sitting president has honored the 9/11, except Biden who went overseas and than last minute stopped in.... Alaska. 9/11 touched people of all walks of lives, how can you support a President who ignores it???"