Rumer Willis Accuses Ex Derek Richard Thomas of 'Insane' Domestic Violence as She Demands Custody of 'Traumatized' Daughter

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Rumer Willis filed bombshell court documents accusing ex Derek Richard Thomas of "insane" and "incessant domestic violence" as she viciously fights for custody of the former couple's 3-year-old daughter, Louetta. The daughter of famed exes Demi Moore and dementia-stricken Bruce Willis has been at the center of a heated custody battle nearly one year after her baby daddy filed for child custody and visitation in July 2025. In court documents obtained by a news outlet, Rumer responded to Derek's request by exposing his allegedly "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse," which she claimed occurred throughout their relationship until their "brutal" split in 2024.

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Rumer Willis Accuses Baby Daddy of ‘Erratic and Bizarre’ Behavior

Source: @derekrichardthomas/instagram Rumer Willis claimed Derek Richard Thomas’ abuse ‘often happened’ in front of their toddler.

The mother-of-one demanded primary physical custody of her toddler, claiming Derek's abuse "often [happened] in front of the minor child or while they were trapped in the car with him.” "He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop. [He] engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis," the 37-year-old alleged. In her legal filing, Rumer purported that Derek's "erratic and bizarre" behavior "escalated" after Louetta was born in April 2023.

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‘He Wanted to Isolate Me’

Source: @rumerwillis/instagram Rumer Willis gave birth to her daughter in April 2023.

“I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” she wrote. “He wanted to isolate me from my friends and family. He constantly called me a liar with no reason behind it. He told me I was a bad girlfriend all the time." Rumer continued, "He had paranoid behavior saying that my mother and I were plotting to take Louetta away from him. He got very mad at me when I would not let his mother smoke weed in my house when Louetta was a newborn." The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress admitted it as "difficult" to "stand up to" Derek, as she "tried to avoid his emotional tirades and abuse even for a long time after he moved out."

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Source: @rumerwillis/instagram Rumer Willis alleged her daughter has been ‘traumatized’ by the abuse.

Rumer accused Derek of leaving their 3-year-old child "traumatized" and "crying a lot" as a result of his abuse, insisting this is why she "does not want [him] to have overnights or time with Louetta without a 730 child custody evaluation." She also revealed her fear of Derek's fiancée, Lizzie Loch, being around during his time with Louetta "due to his known history of fighting in relationships, and in front of the child." In response to Rumer's claims, Derek denied abusing the mother of his child and accused her of making the bombshell accusations because she feels "enraged" by Louetta's "clear affection" for his future wife.

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Source: @rumerwillis/instagram Rumer Willis referenced her dad Bruce Willis’ dementia in her custody filing.

"I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form, including any active coercive control. [Our] relationship was unhealthy and appropriately came to an end, but it was not at all characterized by any violence, physical or emotional attacks or intimidation on my part," he declared. "The decision to end the relationship between myself and [Rumer] was a mutual decision made in our mutual best interests." Derek also pushed back on his former partner's request that he "submit to court-ordered drug testing due to his history of chronic daily marijuana use and evidence of behavior indicative of someone under the influence of drugs for extended periods of time." Denying being a "current user of marijuana," the musician stated, "I have previously used marijuana as legally allowed and at no point did I engage in the use of marijuana to such a degree as to render me unable to fully and properly fulfill my duties and obligations as Louetta’s father."

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Rumer Willis Exposes Derek Richard Thomas' 'Highly Inappropriate' Behavior

Source: MEGA Rumer Willis claimed her baby daddy was ‘so high’ while watching their daughter.