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'Scared' Rumer Willis Recalls Leaving 'Brutal' Relationship With Baby Daddy Derek Richard Thomas: 'I Need to Go'

Photo of Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis revealed what prompted her to split from baby daddy Derek Richard Thomas.

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May 20 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

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Rumer Willis can pinpoint the exact moment she was done with her daughter Louetta’s father, Derek Richard Thomas.

On the Wednesday, May 20, episode of “The Inside Edit” podcast, Bruce Willis’ daughter, 37, revealed host Maeve Reilly’s June 2024 wedding was a “huge reckoning moment” for her.

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Source: The Inside Edit/YouTube

Rumer Willis guest-starred on 'The Inside Edit' podcast.

“I heard your vows and I just realized that the situation I was in was never going to look like that, no matter how much effort I put in,” Rumer explained. “And I was just watching you guys — just weeping, holding my child — and I just thought, you know what? I need to have more value for myself. I need to go and like, leave, no matter how scared I am and find something that looks like this, because I want that.”

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Image of Rumer Willis wants to have 'eight kids.'
Source: The Inside Edit/YouTube

Rumer Willis wants to have 'eight kids.'

Rumer and Derek — who never married — welcomed Louetta in April 2023. By August 2024, they had officially parted ways.

After the breakup, the actress admitted she began to feel “back in her power again.”

“It was really brutal and challenging,” she detailed. “And I’m so proud of myself, you know? I work hard and I show up for my kid and it’s such a privilege. It’s such a privilege to be a mom. It makes me so happy.”

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Image of Rumer Willis had an 'awakening' about her ex during her friend's wedding.
Source: The Inside Edit/YouTube

Rumer Willis had an 'awakening' about her ex during her friend's wedding.

Now that Rumer has higher standards for her future partner, she’s dreaming about getting married next year and birthing more kids.

“I’m gonna meet this wonderful man,” she manifested. “I can’t wait — I’m gonna have, like, seven more … I want to have like, eight kids. I’m so excited.”

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Image of Rumer Willis welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023.

In November 2025, Rumer posted a candid video of herself crying as she lamented the struggles of being a single parent.

“Just had a good cry in the woods… some days being a single mom is hard,” she wrote. “She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be. Wow and [I] just realized I have food in my teeth… really winning today.”

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Image of Rumer Willis previously opened up about the struggles of being a single mom.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis previously opened up about the struggles of being a single mom.

The House Bunny alum initially confirmed her separation from Derek in an August 2024 “Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored” Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

One user asked, “Are you and Derek still a couple?” to which she replied, “Nope. I am single momming it and co-parenting.”

Rumer added, “I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

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