'Scared' Rumer Willis Recalls Leaving 'Brutal' Relationship With Baby Daddy Derek Richard Thomas: 'I Need to Go'

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Rumer Willis can pinpoint the exact moment she was done with her daughter Louetta’s father, Derek Richard Thomas. On the Wednesday, May 20, episode of “The Inside Edit” podcast, Bruce Willis’ daughter, 37, revealed host Maeve Reilly’s June 2024 wedding was a “huge reckoning moment” for her.

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Source: The Inside Edit/YouTube Rumer Willis guest-starred on 'The Inside Edit' podcast.

“I heard your vows and I just realized that the situation I was in was never going to look like that, no matter how much effort I put in,” Rumer explained. “And I was just watching you guys — just weeping, holding my child — and I just thought, you know what? I need to have more value for myself. I need to go and like, leave, no matter how scared I am and find something that looks like this, because I want that.”

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Source: The Inside Edit/YouTube Rumer Willis wants to have 'eight kids.'

Rumer and Derek — who never married — welcomed Louetta in April 2023. By August 2024, they had officially parted ways. After the breakup, the actress admitted she began to feel “back in her power again.” “It was really brutal and challenging,” she detailed. “And I’m so proud of myself, you know? I work hard and I show up for my kid and it’s such a privilege. It’s such a privilege to be a mom. It makes me so happy.”

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Source: The Inside Edit/YouTube Rumer Willis had an 'awakening' about her ex during her friend's wedding.

Now that Rumer has higher standards for her future partner, she’s dreaming about getting married next year and birthing more kids. “I’m gonna meet this wonderful man,” she manifested. “I can’t wait — I’m gonna have, like, seven more … I want to have like, eight kids. I’m so excited.”

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Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023.

In November 2025, Rumer posted a candid video of herself crying as she lamented the struggles of being a single parent. “Just had a good cry in the woods… some days being a single mom is hard,” she wrote. “She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be. Wow and [I] just realized I have food in my teeth… really winning today.”

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Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis previously opened up about the struggles of being a single mom.