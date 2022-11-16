Official At Last! Rumer Willis Shares Adorable Snaps With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis has given fans a bit of insight into her private relationship with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. On Tuesday, November 15, the famous offspring shared sweet pictures of herself and her man looking loved up while enjoying the great outdoors.
Willis rocked a casual all-black ensemble while Thomas looked cool in a jean button-up, brown peacoat and a pair of dark shades. The happy couple, who have been dating for the past several months, smooched and gazed into each other's eyes during the picture perfect fall day.
Family, friends and fans flocked to the the comment section to gush over the duo on how adorably in love they appeared. Stepmom Emma Heming Willis commented, "Cuties," while pal Jenna Dewan left multiple hearts under the photo.
"I'm so happy for you girl! You deserve nothing but happiness! You are absolutely glowing girl. Love you," one follower wrote while another added, "Love this pic! And both of you! ❤️❤️."
The couple's Instagram debut comes as the House Bunny star recently shared a quote to social media reflecting about being in a supportive relationship.
"Gentle reminder that the person you are in a relationship with is going to trigger your wounds and you are going to trigger theirs," the quote read. "You're in a collaborative healing project."
The pair has been spotted flaunting tons of PDA over the summer in New York City and running errands together in Los Angeles as their love grew.
Amid the actress' happiness has also been a significant hardship, as her father, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with aphasia. The Die Hard actor's loved ones announced the news in March.
Despite the medical condition, Thomas, a musician, collaborated with his girlfriend's father, as Heming-Willis shared a heartwarming video of the patriarch rocking out on his harmonica while Thomas sang and strung along on his guitar. "Their talent is speaking for itself,” she captioned the clip of the family bonding moment.