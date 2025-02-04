HEALTH Rumer Willis Says Dad Bruce Is 'Doing Great' Amid Dementia Battle as Family Is 'Most Scared' of L.A. Wildfires Aftermath Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Bruce Willis' family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023.

Bruce Willis is hanging in there amid his yearslong battle with frontotemporal dementia. During a guest appearance on the Monday, February 3, episode of the U.K. talk show Loos Women, the famous actor's daughter Rumer Willis provided a positive update on her father's health.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis said her dad is 'doing great' amid his unfortunate health woes.

"He’s doing great," said the eldest child of Bruce, 69, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore — with whom the Die Hard actor also shares daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. While Rumer was happy to reveal her dad is "doing really well," the 36-year-old noted her father's health hasn't been the most concerning thing on her family's minds amid the aftermath of several intense wildfires destroying multiple communities throughout Los Angeles.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Bruce Willis' family has been extremely supportive amid his dementia battle.

The mom-of-one admitted she and her loved ones have been "most scared dealing with the fires" where they live in Southern California, pointing out the stress of "wanting to make sure everything is okay." Fortunately, the Willis brood is confident they can get through anything together.

"I think again because my family, we're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other is so lovely because we really are a unit," she explained. Elsewhere in her chat on the talk show, Rumer opened up about what it was like being raised by divorced parents, who split in 2000 when she was around age 12.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Bruce Willis shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore and two girls with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

"The thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose — they never played against each other," she praised of Bruce and Demi, 62, who were married for roughly 13 years before their relationship's demise. Rumer declared: "We were a family and we still are very much a family, no matter what."

The House Bunny actress explained how her parents' dedication to having their children grow up with a positive upbringing has helped her navigate raising a child with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas immensely. Rumer credited Bruce and Demi for setting up a "beautiful foundation" for herself as she raises her daughter, Louetta, who turns 2 in April.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis welcomed her first child in April 2023.

"As I'm working through co-parenting as well, I just feel, I just feel deep gratitude for the example they've set," she expressed. After Bruce and Demi split more than two decades ago, The Sixth Sense star went on to marry his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in 2009.