Bruce Willis Is Doing 'Really Good' Amid Tough Dementia Battle, Reveals Daughter Rumer
Rumer Willis shared an optimistic update on father Bruce Willis’ health after the family announced he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.
When asked how the action star has been feeling these days, the eldest daughter of Bruce and ex-wife Demi Moore, noted, “Good. Really good, yeah.”
Rumer, 35, also expressed how appreciative she and her family have been for all the fan support amid the Pump Fiction star’s health battle.
She added how the public’s overwhelming response to their candid messages about his illness have made her realize how “beloved” her dad really is.
“I feel like that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing,” she explained. “If sharing our experience, strength, hope and whatever comes forward as a family, if that can bring any sort of hope or comfort to someone else who’s experiencing that, then to me that’s everything.”
Throughout the actor’s health journey, Demi, her daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, as well as Bruce’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, have all been a present though his journey.
On top of taking care of her father, Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Thomas, welcomed their first daughter, Louetta, in April 2023.
Now that she is a year into being a mother, Rumer reflected on how her parents influenced the way she raises her daughter.
“I feel like one of my favorite things probably from both of them is just, like, a level of silliness and goofiness and not taking yourself seriously,” she gushed of Demi and Bruce, though she admitted things are not the same as when she was growing up.
“We’re in such a different time,” Rumer shared. “There’s so many different things. It’s funny, my mom will be like, ‘You know, you should do this with her,’ and I’m like, ‘Actually, based on what I’ve been reading, you don’t do that anymore.’ I think there’s just more information out there than there was.”
“I think what’s amazing is when you’re in that transition from maiden to motherhood and you have that really tight relationship with your mom, there’s an interesting separation that occurs almost as you are discovering your own path as a mother, and it creates separation in this interesting way,” she continued. “There are things that obviously I take from her and I love, but there’s also stuff that I really want to discover myself.”
Despite some challenges, Rumer is soaking up in this time with her little one.
“I’m very lucky,” she said. “I feel very blessed. I know not everyone has as positive and gentle of a mothering experience as I have had. Louetta is like the most amazing kid. She’s so happy and wonderful and smiley and joyful all the time.”
Us Weekly interviewed Rumer.