Rumer Willis' Ex Accuses Her of Using Their Toddler for Sponsored 'Adult Sexual Humor' Amid Nasty Custody Battle
June 3 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Rumer Willis’ ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas alleged she is not telling the full story of their relationship.
In a new report published on Wednesday, June 3, the singer claimed he never acted “aggressively or inappropriately” toward her.
Willis, 37, previously accused her ex of domestic violence amid their intense custody battle, which he denied.
According to new legal documents, Thomas claimed his former girlfriend exploited their 3-year-old daughter Louetta in “adult sexual humor” advertisements without his permission. Thomas said he FaceTimes his child every day and has tried to see her in person, but Willis has prevented it due to her changing “conditions.” He also accused his ex of moving to Idaho in January 2025 under the false pretense that she wanted to escape bad air quality in Los Angeles, Calif., after the wildfires.
Thomas went on to refute Willis’ claims that he’s on drugs and does not financially support his daughter, then offered to pay child support out of his $2,350 monthly salary.
He requested a new parenting schedule so he can visit his little girl on specific holidays and overnights, as well as a sense of communication that “will stabilize what has been an otherwise chaotic and unreasonable situation for Louetta."
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Rumer Willis Accuses Ex Derek Richard Thomas of 'Insane Emotional Abuse'
Willis and Thomas split in 2024 after dating for approximately two years.
In additional court documents obtained by a news outlet last week, Willis called out her ex’s "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse.”
"He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop. [He] engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis," the 37-year-old alleged, noting that the "erratic and bizarre" behavior "escalated" after Louetta was born in April 2023.
Rumer Willis Does Not Want Her Ex to Bathe With Her Daughter
As Willis continues to fight for custody of her daughter, she maintains that Thomas "should not be allowed to bathe with Louetta."
"I feel it is highly inappropriate for [him] to bathe with Louetta naked at her age. I told him so in a text message after I heard him tell her that in November 2025," the mother-of-one said, per an Us Weekly report. "Since the day she was born, he has insisted on ‘skin on skin contact’ with Louetta where he would whip off his shirt in front of anyone and have Louetta naked even when she was clearly cold so that he could have ‘skin on skin contact.’"