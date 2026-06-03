or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rumer Willis
OK LogoNEWS

Rumer Willis' Ex Accuses Her of Using Their Toddler for Sponsored 'Adult Sexual Humor' Amid Nasty Custody Battle

Photo of Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis’ ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas fired back with severe claims against her amid their custody battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rumer Willis’ ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas alleged she is not telling the full story of their relationship.

In a new report published on Wednesday, June 3, the singer claimed he never acted “aggressively or inappropriately” toward her.

Willis, 37, previously accused her ex of domestic violence amid their intense custody battle, which he denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas broke up in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas broke up in 2024.

According to new legal documents, Thomas claimed his former girlfriend exploited their 3-year-old daughter Louetta in “adult sexual humor” advertisements without his permission. Thomas said he FaceTimes his child every day and has tried to see her in person, but Willis has prevented it due to her changing “conditions.” He also accused his ex of moving to Idaho in January 2025 under the false pretense that she wanted to escape bad air quality in Los Angeles, Calif., after the wildfires.

Thomas went on to refute Willis’ claims that he’s on drugs and does not financially support his daughter, then offered to pay child support out of his $2,350 monthly salary.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas share a 3-year-old daughter.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas share a 3-year-old daughter.

He requested a new parenting schedule so he can visit his little girl on specific holidays and overnights, as well as a sense of communication that “will stabilize what has been an otherwise chaotic and unreasonable situation for Louetta."

MORE ON:
Rumer Willis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer Willis Accuses Ex Derek Richard Thomas of 'Insane Emotional Abuse'

Image of Rumer Willis accused Derek Richard Thomas of domestic abuse.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis accused Derek Richard Thomas of domestic abuse.

Willis and Thomas split in 2024 after dating for approximately two years.

In additional court documents obtained by a news outlet last week, Willis called out her ex’s "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse.”

"He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop. [He] engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis," the 37-year-old alleged, noting that the "erratic and bizarre" behavior "escalated" after Louetta was born in April 2023.

Rumer Willis Does Not Want Her Ex to Bathe With Her Daughter

Image of Rumer Willis refuses to let her baby daddy bathe with their toddler.
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis refuses to let her baby daddy bathe with their toddler.

As Willis continues to fight for custody of her daughter, she maintains that Thomas "should not be allowed to bathe with Louetta."

"I feel it is highly inappropriate for [him] to bathe with Louetta naked at her age. I told him so in a text message after I heard him tell her that in November 2025," the mother-of-one said, per an Us Weekly report. "Since the day she was born, he has insisted on ‘skin on skin contact’ with Louetta where he would whip off his shirt in front of anyone and have Louetta naked even when she was clearly cold so that he could have ‘skin on skin contact.’"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.