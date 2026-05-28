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Rumer Willis Requests Ex 'Not Be Allowed to Bathe Naked' With Their Daughter, 3, in Disturbing Custody Filing: 'It's Highly Inappropriate'

Composite photo of Rumer Willis, Derek Richard Thomas and their daughter, Louetta
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram;mega

Rumer Willis does not feel comfortable with Derek Richard Thomas solo parenting their child.

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May 28 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

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Rumer Willis made shocking allegations against ex Derek Richard Thomas as she fights for custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Louetta.

In court documents obtained by a news outlet, the actress listed her concerns over his parenting, insisting he "should not be allowed to bathe with Louetta."

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Derek Richard Thomas Wants Constant 'Skin on Skin Contact'

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Photo of Rumer Willis feels it's 'highly inappropriate' for ex Derek Richard Thomas to bathe with their daughter.
Source: mega

Rumer Willis feels it's 'highly inappropriate' for ex Derek Richard Thomas to bathe with their daughter.

"I feel it is highly inappropriate for [him] to bathe with Louetta naked at her age. I told him so in a text message after I heard him tell her that in November 2025," the mother-of-one, 37, said, per an Us Weekly report. "Since the day she was born, he has insisted on ‘skin on skin contact’ with Louetta where he would whip off his shirt in front of anyone and have Louetta naked even when she was clearly cold so that he could have ‘skin on skin contact.’"

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Photo of The actress admitted she cannot trust her ex to take care of their daughter on his own.
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

The actress admitted she cannot trust her ex to take care of their daughter on his own.

Willis also asked for a 730 evaluation due to Thomas' "history of unstable and abusive behavior when in relationships, his horrible abusive and hostile behavior that he engaged in on a daily basis in front of the minor child while living with [Rumer] and Louetta, his known chronic and long history of drug use, and what appears to be a lack of ability to responsibly care for a young child by putting her needs before his own."

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Rumer Willis Claims Her Ex 'Traumatized' Their Child

Photo of The mom-of-one said she's been emotionally abused by her baby daddy, who's a heavy drug user.
Source: mega

The mom-of-one said she's been emotionally abused by her baby daddy, who's a heavy drug user.

The House Bunny alum — who dated Thomas from 2020 to 2024 — cited several alleged incidents, claiming she "could not trust [Thomas] to be alone" with their daughter, claiming he was once so "high" that the baby "rolled off the couch."

"He let her fall off the bed once in November 2023. She was screaming," Willis recalled. "I was furious with him. He then made it all about him that I was upset about him letting her fall off the bed instead of just comforting her baby and helping her feel better."

Additionally, Willis claimed their child has been "traumatized" by the musician, 39, due to his "emotional abuse that he inflicted upon me."

Derek Richard Thomas Denies Rumer Willis' Claims

Photo of Derek Richard Thomas said their daughter has 'never been injured' under his care.
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Derek Richard Thomas said their daughter has 'never been injured' under his care.

Thomas responded by claiming there is "no factual basis that in any way supports [Rumer’s] allegations."

In previously filed documents, he stated Louetta has "never suffered for any want in my care, has never been injured in any way, has not suffered trauma or emotional or physical abuse of any kind nor been neglected at any time she’s been in my care."

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