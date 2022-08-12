Rumer Willis Flaunts Toned Physique After Sparking Romance Rumors With Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis has been showing off her fit physique. The House Bunny actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 12, to show off her ample assets as rumors swirl that she's in a relationship with fellow musician Derek Richard Thomas.
Willis showed off her shapewear that she wore underneath a white and blue sun dress with her newly red tresses up, while posing in the mirror.
RUMER & TALLULAH WILLIS SPOTTED OUT & ABOUT IN L.A. AFTER SHARING THAT SHE'S BEEN PLAYING GUITAR FOR 'DADDIO' BRUCE WILLIS
The vocalist and the artist have been spotted out together multiple times over the summer, laughing together at farmers markets and going out for lunch together.
Willis also shared a video of herself and Thomas on her social media singing his song "How Many Years" on stage during his "Jam In The Van" show.
While the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star may have a new man of her own, she and her sisters Scout and Tallulah have been skeptical of their mother Demi Moore's new boyfriend Daniel Humm, who she is allegedly head over heels for.
"Her daughters and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame. They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten," an insider exclusively told OK!
According to a source the new pair, who have been spending time together in France, have "only been dating him for a few months, but she already thinks they could have a long-term future together.”
THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER! DEMI MOORE & DAUGHTER RUMER WILLIS ENJOY SUN AND SAND IN MYKONOS WITH THEIR PUPS — PHOTOS
“Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," an insider added of the Swiss chef.
Besides the romances in their lives, Willis and Moore have been staying strong for Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with Aphasia, a disease which attacks a person's cognitive abilities.