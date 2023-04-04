Rupert Murdoch & Ann Lesley Smith Abruptly Call Off Engagement After Media Mogul Becomes Uncomfortable With Her Outspoken Views: Source

Smith also shared their romance began after they met at Murdoch's vineyard in Bel Air, Calif. “For us both it’s a gift from God. We met last September," she noted. “I’m a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs. In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me.”

“She and her husband also owned a vineyard and had been in the wine business. Last year when there was 200 people at my vineyard, I met her and we talked a bit. Two weeks later I called her," he added. “We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together."