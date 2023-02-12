Donald Trump Dubs Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Meatball Ron' As Political Rivalry Heats Up

Reports have indicated that the former television personality may also be planning on making DeSantis' handling of the pandemic a focal point in his upcoming campaign. The 76-year-old's staffers are reportedly hard at work trying to find evidence to publicly prove the governor is a "phony" when it came to his behavior throughout the health crisis.

This comes as rumors continue to spread that DeSantis may be considering campaigning in the 2024 presidential election himself. As OK! previously reported, this appeared to spark tensions between Trump and the Floridian, with the embattled politician claiming that he would consider it a major betrayal if DeSantis ran against him.