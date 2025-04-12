Russell Brand's Dating History: From Kate Moss to Katy Perry and More
Kate Moss
One of Russell Brand's earliest relationships was with Kate Moss.
In his book My Booky Wook 2, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor claimed he went home with Moss after she attended his show in Islington.
"The raging dawn of a sleeping Kate Moss, the illumination warring with the daybreak – intimidated by her radiance, the sun disappears behind a cloud. Her hair fans over the pillow like a peacock's tail," Brand wrote about the model, who was married to Jamie Hince from 2011 to 2016.
Peaches Geldof
Brand sparked dating rumors with Peaches Geldof in 2006, but neither ever confirmed their relationship.
Jordan Martin
Brand and Jordan Martin were together for six months starting in February 2007. Seven years after their split, she penned the book kNot: Entanglement with a Celebrity, in which she accused the English comedian of emotional abuse and sexual assault.
"I was vulnerable, at a low point in my life, and I was living with Russell, an extremely powerful character who would verbally knock me down and then cuddle me 10 seconds later," she shared.
Georgina Baillie
Actor Andrew Sachs' granddaughter Georgina Baillie became romantically involved with Brand after they met at a London party in 2008.
While hosting his BBC Radio 2 show, The Russell Brand Show, Brand and Jonathan Ross made a prank call to Sachs and left inappropriate messages referencing the host's relationship with Baillie, who was 23 at the time.
"It was consensual and she wasn't menstrual, it was consensual lovely s--," Brand said in one of the calls.
As a result, the network received over 40,000 complaints and was fined by Ofcom. Brand and Ross were also dropped afterward.
Courtney Love
Brand fueled dating speculation with Courtney Love in 2006, but their relationship failed to progress afterward.
Teresa Palmer
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In an April 2013 episode of Conan, the Get Him to the Greek star spoke about Teresa Palmer and offered a TMI story about their relationship.
"She was so beautiful and so radiant that when I looked at the beauty I thought, 'If I have that beauty in my life, everything else will not matter...' I thought, 'This is going to prevent me from being able to have s-- with all the extras," said Brand.
He confessed, "I had s-- with her and a relationship with her and eventually that does get it out of your system. I hope that doesn't sound brutal but that is the nature of the chemical imperative to procreate. I'm sorry, I didn't design the male libido."
Holly Madison
According to reports, Brand hooked up with ex-Playboy Playmate Holly Madison at a LasVegas hotel in 2009. They were also photographed together at restaurant Tao, though things between them seemingly fizzled out after the encounter.
Katy Perry
Months after their 2008 meeting on the set of Get Him to the Greek, Brand and Katy Perry were pictured making out at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in August 2009.
The Bedtime Stories actor popped the question to the singer in January 2010 and married her in October of the same year in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India. However, Brand filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
"She's young, successful and dedicated," he told Howard Stern in a July 2012 interview. "[The reality is] you can't fully understand it until you do it. I was really into the idea of marriage and having children."
Geri Halliwell-Horner
In 2012, Brand and Geri Halliwell-Horner had a whirlwind relationship that ended despite their close spiritual connection.
"Things are already cooling off. Russell's way into very intense spiritual readings that are just too much, even for Geri. He is way too intense, full stop," a source told Daily Mail at the time.
Jemima Goldsmith
Brand found love again with Jemima Goldsmith in 2013, but their relationship ran its course after nearly a year.
"I'm currently single," Brand told his fans during a stand-up show in Atlanta in September 2013.
Laura Gallacher
In an interview with Stylist, Brand confirmed he met his wife, Laura Gallacher, in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 30. They reconnected in 2015, allowing them to give their romance a second chance.
"My ex had literally moved out of our flat that day and I was heartbroken, with mascara running down my face," she told Grazia in 2015. "A friend dragged me out on a walk to the canal in east London, where I'd never been in my life, and as we came on to the footpath Russell was standing there, like he'd organized it."
Brand and Gallacher exchanged vows in an intimate church ceremony in England in August 2017. They share three children together.