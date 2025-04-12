Russell Brand's Dating History: From Kate Moss to Katy Perry and More

One of Russell Brand's earliest relationships was with Kate Moss.

In his book My Booky Wook 2, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor claimed he went home with Moss after she attended his show in Islington.

"The raging dawn of a sleeping Kate Moss, the illumination warring with the daybreak – intimidated by her radiance, the sun disappears behind a cloud. Her hair fans over the pillow like a peacock's tail," Brand wrote about the model, who was married to Jamie Hince from 2011 to 2016.