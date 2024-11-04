or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > holly madison
OK LogoNEWS

Holly Madison Reveals Pamela Anderson Ignored Her and Hugh Hefner's Other Girlfriends: 'It Was So Strange to Me'

Composite photo of Holly Madison and Pamela Anderson
Source: @hollymadison/instagram;mega

Holly Madison spilled on her days as Hugh Hefner's girlfriend.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former Playboy star Holly Madison doesn't have the fondest memories of Pamela Anderson.

On Madison and Bridget Marquardt's "Girls Next Level" podcast, the former admitted that "interacting" with the Baywatch bombshell was "a little awkward" in the beginning.

Article continues below advertisement
holly madison pamela anderson ignored hugh hefner girlfriends strange
Source: mega

Holly Madison claimed Pamela Anderson ignored her and Hugh Hefner's other girlfriends years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Madison, 44, clarified that "it's not that Pam wasn't nice. It was just that she would do this weird thing where she'd always come up to Hef [Hugh Hefner] wherever she would run into him. She'd fawn all over him and he's surrounded by all these girls."

Continued the Down the Rabbit Hole author, "She would act like we did not exist on any level in such a weird way."

Article continues below advertisement
holly madison pamela anderson ignored hugh hefner girlfriends strange
Source: mega

Madison said she was a fan of the actress despite her snubs.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was so strange to me and the only reason I'm bringing this up is because I remember feeling like it was so strange," she emphasized.

"Maybe she was at such a weird level of fame where people always wanted something from her that she shouldn't feel comfortable talking to people, or maybe she had an experience where she tried to talk to Hef's girlfriends before and it went really poorly," Madison guessed. "I don't know what it was, but it was so distinct and weird."

Article continues below advertisement

Madison admitted she's "a fan" of the actress, 57, despite the snubs — though she noted that when she met other celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, "she was so nice," adding the socialite "would talk to each of us girls like we were equals."

MORE ON:
holly madison

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
holly madison pamela anderson ignored hugh hefner girlfriends strange
Source: mega

Madison dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

Anderson previously reflected on her ups and downs over the years at the Zurich Film Festival last month.

"I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway," she stated, referring to her stint in Chicago. "I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur."

"I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades" confessed the mother-of-two.

Article continues below advertisement
holly madison pamela anderson ignored hugh hefner girlfriends strange
Source: mega

The 'Baywatch' star confessed she may have been depressed during the height of her fame.

Article continues below advertisement

"I always knew I was capable of more. It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit," she noted. "It has taken a long time, but I am here."

Madison has also been open about the hardships she endured while living at the Playboy mansion, admitting Hefner — who died in 2017 — enforced strict rules for the models.

She also alleged that the girls were pitted against each other and that the late mogul made her feel like she wasn't "pretty enough."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.