Holly Madison Reveals Pamela Anderson Ignored Her and Hugh Hefner's Other Girlfriends: 'It Was So Strange to Me'
Former Playboy star Holly Madison doesn't have the fondest memories of Pamela Anderson.
On Madison and Bridget Marquardt's "Girls Next Level" podcast, the former admitted that "interacting" with the Baywatch bombshell was "a little awkward" in the beginning.
Madison, 44, clarified that "it's not that Pam wasn't nice. It was just that she would do this weird thing where she'd always come up to Hef [Hugh Hefner] wherever she would run into him. She'd fawn all over him and he's surrounded by all these girls."
Continued the Down the Rabbit Hole author, "She would act like we did not exist on any level in such a weird way."
"It was so strange to me and the only reason I'm bringing this up is because I remember feeling like it was so strange," she emphasized.
"Maybe she was at such a weird level of fame where people always wanted something from her that she shouldn't feel comfortable talking to people, or maybe she had an experience where she tried to talk to Hef's girlfriends before and it went really poorly," Madison guessed. "I don't know what it was, but it was so distinct and weird."
Madison admitted she's "a fan" of the actress, 57, despite the snubs — though she noted that when she met other celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, "she was so nice," adding the socialite "would talk to each of us girls like we were equals."
Anderson previously reflected on her ups and downs over the years at the Zurich Film Festival last month.
"I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway," she stated, referring to her stint in Chicago. "I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur."
"I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades" confessed the mother-of-two.
"I always knew I was capable of more. It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit," she noted. "It has taken a long time, but I am here."
Madison has also been open about the hardships she endured while living at the Playboy mansion, admitting Hefner — who died in 2017 — enforced strict rules for the models.
She also alleged that the girls were pitted against each other and that the late mogul made her feel like she wasn't "pretty enough."