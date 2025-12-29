Russell Simmons Slams Ex Kimora in Explosive Feud Over Their Kids: 'Two Sides to Every Story'

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Simmons unleashed his frustrations on social media, accusing his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, of making him “fight” for his children’s affection.

In a fiery post on Sunday, December 14, the iconic music mogul addressed Kimora's recent comments in an interview where she claimed she doesn’t “have a relationship really” with any of her kids’ fathers.

Source: MEGA Russell Simmons accused Kimora Lee Simmons of blocking his relationship with their children.

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was ur best /only friend,” he declared over a photo of the 49-year-old Baby Phat designer. He continued, “I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since.”

Source: MEGA Russell Simmons alleged Kimora threatened to cut off contact with his kids.

Simmons, 68, also claimed: “You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.” The former couple, married from 1998 to 2009, share two daughters, Ming Lee, 25, and Aoki Lee, 23. Kimora is also a mother to three sons from previous relationships, along with a son adopted in 2020.

Source: MEGA Kimora Lee Simmons said she is the primary parent and handles most responsibilities.

In a contrasting perspective, Kimora shared her views on co-parenting during a Thursday, December 11, interview with People. “Usually I would say that I co-parent OK, but the kids are with me full-time,” she stated. “I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird.”

She speculated, “If I wasn’t this person, I don’t know if we would’ve made it or if we would be okay.”

Source: MEGA Their public feud highlights ongoing tensions years after their divorce.