Russell Simmons Slams Ex Kimora in Explosive Feud Over Their Kids: 'Two Sides to Every Story'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Russell Simmons unleashed his frustrations on social media, accusing his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, of making him “fight” for his children’s affection.
In a fiery post on Sunday, December 14, the iconic music mogul addressed Kimora's recent comments in an interview where she claimed she doesn’t “have a relationship really” with any of her kids’ fathers.
“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was ur best /only friend,” he declared over a photo of the 49-year-old Baby Phat designer.
He continued, “I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since.”
Simmons, 68, also claimed: “You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”
The former couple, married from 1998 to 2009, share two daughters, Ming Lee, 25, and Aoki Lee, 23. Kimora is also a mother to three sons from previous relationships, along with a son adopted in 2020.
In a contrasting perspective, Kimora shared her views on co-parenting during a Thursday, December 11, interview with People.
“Usually I would say that I co-parent OK, but the kids are with me full-time,” she stated. “I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird.”
She speculated, “If I wasn’t this person, I don’t know if we would’ve made it or if we would be okay.”
Earlier this year, Kimora asserted that Russell’s relationship with Aoki is “nonexistent.”
She emphasized her role in managing their children's finances, mentioning, “I do the allowance. And no, it hasn’t been upped [recently].”
Things escalated when Kimora engaged with her ex on social media on December 16.
“My ‘girls’ are GROWN WOMEN! You know these are lies,” Kimora wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday.
“Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non-extradition country? Go negotiate and Answer your Accusers,” she added, referring to Russell escaping to Bali following a series of rape and sexual harassment allegations against him.