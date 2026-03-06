Ryan Gosling Makes First Public Appearance With Partner Eva Mendes in Over 10 Years as He Surprises Her With Birthday Serenade: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes had a memorable return to the spotlight as a couple. The duo made their first public appearance together in over a decade during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 5. Gosling — who was on the talk show to promote his new movie Project Hail Mary — asked the audience if they would sing for Mendes’ 52nd birthday.

Ryan Gosling surprises @evamendes with a birthday extravaganza 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/aP79Pp082k — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 6, 2026 Source: @FallonTonight/X Ryan Gosling surprised Eva Mendes with a birthday extravaganza.

The Hitch alum was backstage and brought out by a staff member of the show. "Here's the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow,” Gosling, 45, joked. “You’ll cut all this, right?” Mendes asked Jimmy Fallon, while the host exclaimed, “No! This is your birthday!” Fallon then revealed that he and Gosling invited the band directors from North Bergen High School in New Jersey, along with the school’s marching band, to play a special rendition of “Happy Birthday.” The students walked out with a large red banner that also read, “Happy Birthday, Eva!” Confetti rained down on the set, and Mendes thanked her man with a kiss.

Gosling and Mendes have been romantically linked since 2011, after meeting on set of The Place Beyond the Pines. They share children Esmeralda, 11, and Amada. 9. The celebs have kept their relationship private over the years and reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony before 2022.

Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her 'Husband'

Mendes referred to Gosling as her “husband” in a November 2022 interview with Channel Nine's Today in Australia. "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time,” she expressed during the TV appearance. Just one week before calling the Barbie star her “husband,” Mendes debuted a wrist tattoo that reads “de Gosling,” alluding to her status as Mrs. Gosling. However, during an appearance on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show, the 52-year-old revealed she actually got the ink “years ago.” "But who says we weren't already," Mendes said in 2022. "I like to keep it all mysterious. I'm a very mysterious woman."

Gosling has also made subtle references to his romance over the years. During a May 2024 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he was asked to describe the rest of his life in five words. “Run it by Eva first,” the actor joked.

Ryan Gosling's Kids Helped Him Out With New Film 'Project Hail Mary'

