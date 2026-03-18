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Ryan Gosling Gives Rare Comments on Romance With Eva Mendes as He Reveals What 'Core Memory' Their Kids Are Lacking

Photo of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube; MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Ryan Gosling gave rare comments on his romance with Eva Mendes as he revealed what 'core memory' their kids lack.

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March 18 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

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Ryan Gosling gave rare insight into what it’s like parenting his kids with partner Eva Mendes.

During the Wednesday, March 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 45, revealed what “core memory” was lacking from the children’s lives that he and the actress were eager to resolve.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Ryan Gosling guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“Eva and I would love to have one of those core memory moments in a movie theater with our kids like we had as kids. We haven’t really had that,” Gosling, who stars in the new film Project Hail Mary, admitted. “So much of what they see or what’s out there is just designed to scare them. There’s a sense of hopelessness…we wanted to make something that was not just for them, and not to be lofty, but for their generation. Something that was about science and about making STEM cool…[they need to] believe in the competency of human beings.”

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Image of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reportedly had a secret wedding.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reportedly had a secret wedding.

Gosling reiterated the importance of Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, screening Project Hail Mary during Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

"I was so grateful just as a father to get to make a story for my kids…that reminds you of what we're capable of as human beings. It doesn't pretend that there's not gonna be problems, but that we can solve them,” he expressed.

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Ryan Gosling Surprised Eva Mendes for Her Birthday

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Image of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two kids.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two kids.

The Barbie alum’s recent comments about his family come after he surprised Mendes with a special birthday tribute on the March 5 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Here's the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow,” Gosling joked as a staff member brought his partner out on stage.

“You’ll cut all this, right?” Mendes asked Jimmy Fallon, while the host exclaimed, “No! This is your birthday!”

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Image of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes keep their relationship private.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes keep their relationship private.

The marching band from North Bergen High School then entered the set to play “Happy Birthday.” The students carried a large red banner that read “Happy Birthday, Eva!” as confetti rained down on the stage. Mendes expressed her gratitude by giving Gosling a kiss.

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How Long Have Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Been Together?

Image of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been romantically linked since 2011.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been romantically linked since 2011.

Gosling and Mendes have been romantically linked since 2011 and reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony before 2022.

The mom called her partner “husband” in a November 2022 interview with Channel Nine's Today in Australia.

"Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time,” she gushed at the time.

Mendes also got a tattoo on her wrist that read “de Gosling,” which implied she became Mrs. Gosling.

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