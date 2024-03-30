Ryan Gosling's 'Top Priority' Is 'Spending Time' With Partner Eva Mendes and Their 2 Children

The brunette beauty, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with Gosling, said she "pretty much stopped acting" after she appeared in The Place Beyond the Pines alongside her partner.

“I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be,” Mendes said of the Barbie star.

“But unfortunately — or fortunately — there is only one Ryan!’" she added. “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job, and he did it and he came home. Because that’s what it’s about. You go, you do your job the best you can and then you come home.”