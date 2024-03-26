Eva Mendes Says Quitting Acting to Be a 'Full-Time Mom' While Partner Ryan Gosling Continued Working Was a 'No Brainer'

"It was like a no brainer. I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," Mendes explained, as the Hitch actress instead turned her attention toward fashion designing, the beauty industry and her innovative cleaning brand, Skura Style.

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here,'" the brunette bombshell detailed of Gosling — whom she met while working on the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.