Eva Mendes Says Quitting Acting to Be a 'Full-Time Mom' While Partner Ryan Gosling Continued Working Was a 'No Brainer'
Eva Mendes didn't have to think twice when it came to choosing motherhood over acting.
Appearing on the Tuesday, March 26, broadcast of Today, the 50-year-old opened up about why she ditched Hollywood roughly a decade ago, while providing a rare glimpse inside life with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling, 43, and their two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.
"It was like a no brainer. I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," Mendes explained, as the Hitch actress instead turned her attention toward fashion designing, the beauty industry and her innovative cleaning brand, Skura Style.
"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here,'" the brunette bombshell detailed of Gosling — whom she met while working on the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.
Mendes said she "pretty much stopped acting after that," though she did star in Gosling's 2015 movie Lost River.
The film, directed by her longtime lover, was the last on-screen appearance Mendes made in a motion picture.
The mom-of-two doesn't seem to hold an ounce of resentment toward Gosling for continuing acting while she stayed home with their little ones.
"I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be. But unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan!" Mendes gushed of her man.
Mendes elaborated: "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job, and he did it and he came home."
During the interview, the Ghost Rider actress addressed her hilarious Instagram post from the 2024 Oscars — where Gosling put on a show-stopping performance of his hit song "I'm Just Ken" from the record-breaking Barbie movie.
"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋," Mendes captioned a post highlighting Gosling's iconic number at the Academy Awards.
Spilling how she came up with the witty caption, the 2 Fast 2 Furious star admitted: "Because that's what it's about. You go, you do your job the best you can and then you come home."