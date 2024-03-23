OK Magazine
Eva Mendes Struggling With Being the 'Primary Parent' as Partner Ryan Gosling 'Pursues Acting Roles': Source

Mar. 23 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ever since 2012, Eva Mendes put acting on hold in order to focus on being a good mother and wife to Ryan Gosling. Now, she feels like it might be her turn to be in the spotlight again.

Ryan Gosling shares two daughters with partner Eva Mendes.

“It hasn’t been easy for her to be the primary parent as Ryan pursues so many acting roles,” explained the source. “She adores being a mother and supporting Ryan, but that doesn’t mean it’s not difficult at times.”

“Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters,” the source added of the pair's kiddos, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. “Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she’s sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life.”

The two are rarely seen together — something they've always agreed on.

“From the beginning, Ryan decided he and Eva would not step out together publicly,” said an insider. “It may not seem obvious, but he’s very dominant and dictates how they live their public life. He insists on their ultra-private image, and from the beginning he was the one who decided that they would not step out together."

Eva Mendes took a break from acting to be with her kids.

However, the actress, 50, recently gave a subtle shout-out to her man ahead of the 2024 Oscars even though she didn't attend as his date. (Gosling, 43, brought his sister, mom and dad to the event.)

"Always by my man," she captioned a photo of herself outside of her man's dressing room.

Gosling had a busy awards season as Barbie was up for many nominations. The Notebook star even performed the hit song "I'm Just Ken" at the ceremony, but he admitted he got some advice from his loved ones beforehand.

Ryan Gosling performed at the 2024 Oscars.

"They were front row, cheering me on, giving me notes — great notes," he said in an interview about his little girls.

"They had already asked me to come and razzle, and I happen to have a little dazzle on me, and I thought, 'Throw it in, on the house,'" he continued of their reaction to the big performance.

The handsome hunk was sad to let go of his character but is proud of appearing in the blockbuster hit.

"The Barbie party had to come to an end, [but] there was time for one last song," he noted of the flick. "I tried to end it on a high note that I could barely hit."

Eva Mendes frequently gives a shout-out to Ryan Gosling on social media.

Star spoke to the source.

