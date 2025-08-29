Moving On! Ryan Lochte Debuts New Girlfriend 2 Months After Shocking Divorce: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Lochte is moving on! Just a few months after his split from Kayla Reid was announced, the Olympic swimmer showed off his new girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, on Instagram.

Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram Ryan Lochte has a new girlfriend just months after announcing his divorce from Kayla Reid.

The 41-year-old shared a sweet sunset snap with Gillihan, captioning it, “Happiness looks good on me. Can’t hear the outside noise 😉 All smiles with you even thru obstacles thrown at us. ❤️❤️❤️.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, Lochte revealed how he and Gillihan, a 37-year-old mom-of-three, first connected. The two met at their kids’ school in Gainesville, Fla., and quickly grew close. “Kayla has blocked me on social media,” Lochte admitted. “She’s the one that wanted this divorce in the first place and now she’s playing this pity part. I want people to understand that Molly didn’t take me away from my ex-wife. She didn’t take me away from my kids.” “We got a divorce and I left. I moved down the street because I wanted to be in my kids’ lives and I will always be in my kids’ lives. There was no infidelity with Molly, like nothing. Molly didn’t do anything wrong. She didn’t pursue me; I pursued her. It was after I got served with the divorce papers. I was out of the house and living by myself. It was all after the fact,” he explained.

Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram The Olympic swimmer went Instagram official with Molly Gillihan, a 37-year-old mom-of-three.

As OK! previously reported, Reid announced the split back in June with a statement on Instagram. "Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection," she wrote. "I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds." She continued, "Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself."

Court documents show Reid officially filed for divorce on March 26. The pair married in 2018 and share three kids together — son Caiden, 8, daughter Liv, 5, and youngest daughter Georgia, who’s almost 2. Lochte and Reid first met in 2016, the same year he competed at the Rio Olympics. They tied the knot in 2018.

Source: @kylaraereid/Instagram Ryan Lochte said he met his new girlfriend through their kids’ school in Florida.

After Reid’s message, Lochte also went public with his own statement. "I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared. This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we’ve come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children," he posted on social media.

Source: MEGA Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid were married in 2018 and share three children together.