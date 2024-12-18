NEWS Ryan Phillippe, 50, Looks Half His Age While Showing Off Ripped Abs and Buff Biceps in Thirst Trap Photos Source: mega;@ryanphillippe/instagram Fans think Ryan Phillippe is 'aging like fine wine.'

Ryan Phillippe left fans drooling when he dropped a few shirtless thirst traps on Tuesday, December 18. In the snaps, the actor, 50, put his buff tattooed biceps and chiseled abs on display while standing outside in a baseball cap, Calvin Klein underwear and a pair of dark green shorts.

Source: @ryanphillippe/instagram Ryan Phillippe showed off his buff body via Instagram.

"12/17/24 — Mid Atlantic east coast: Cannot believe what a beautiful warm day I’m experiencing here and what that does for my mood. Even the ladybug thinks it’s spring," he captioned the post, which also featured the critter crawling on his palm. "Praise God. *bonus pic of me lookin like a grandpa with my grand-niece Sage," the father-of-three added.

Source: @ryanphillippe/instagram The star's fans raved over how young he looked.

Phillippe's followers couldn't get over how young he looked, with one person asking, "Do you even age?! 🤤." "Looking all 25 and s---! 💪🏻 🔥," raved another, while a third declared, "Aging like fine wine!!!😍😍😍😍."

Though it's hard to believe, Phillippe is a dad to two young adults — daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21 — with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. He also co-parents daughter Kai, 13, with ex Alexis Knapp.

Source: @ryanphillippe/instagram The dad-of-three also posted a picture with his grand-niece.

Earlier this year, the Shooter lead admitted in an interview he was "annoy[ed] about … nepotism talk" that went viral after Deacon showed off his pricey pad in NYC's West Village and launched a music career. "I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because, yeah, of course, that’s what they’ve grown up around," Ryan shared. "These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think."

Source: mega The actor shares two kids with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and one with ex Alexis Knapp.

Deacon himself also defened his musical aspirations, noting he didn't get any breaks when it came to perfecting his tracks. "That was one of the most challenging things I ever did. Recorded it all in there with my friends, my roommates, while going to school," he told People last year. "[Fitting everything in is] the hardest part, but I think that if you're doing what you love, it's worth the sacrifice of being stressed out sometimes," he continued. "I try to create routines. I have a daily schedule and I try to relax in certain times and then go hard in others."