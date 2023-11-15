OK Magazine
'Trust Fund Baby': Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Slammed for Showing Off Ritzy New York Apartment

deacon phillippe slammed for student living pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 15 2023, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET

Deacon Phillippe is getting slapped with the "nepo baby" label.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son, 20, allowed TikTok star Caleb Simpson to shoot a video tour of his luxurious apartment in New York City. However, the internet quickly called out how posh the place was for a college student.

deacon phillippe inside house tiktok calebwsimpson
Source: @calebwsimpson1/tiktok

Deacon Phillippe is being slammed for a recent apartment tour.

"Occupation: nepo baby," one person commented below the video of the sprawling brownstone apartment with high ceilings and a spiral staircase.

"Rich kids / nepo babies LOVE to avoid mentioning their extremely wealthy parents," a second social media user pointed out.

deacon phillippe inside house tiktok calebwsimpson
Source: @calebwsimpson1/tiktok

Deacon Phillippe is being labeled a 'nepo baby' for his luxurious New York pad.

"The trust fund baby life," another person added of the aspiring musician's big city pad where he resides while attending New York University.

"Let’s not forget that his mom and dad are wealthy celebrities," a fourth user said of the big-time Hollywood A-Listers.

deacon phillippe inside house tiktok calebwsimpsonjpg
Source: @calebwsimpson1/tiktok

Deacon Phillippe admitted he pays 'West Village prices' for the apartment.

In the video, Phillippe copped to paying "West Village prices" for the spacious apartment in the expensive area.

Despite the criticism, the famous offspring seems to have an excellent relationship with both the Legally Blonde actress, 47, and the Shooter star, 49 — who also share daughter Ava Phillippe, 24.

MORE ON:
Deacon Phillippe
deacon hillippe ryan phillippejpg
Source: mega

Deacon Phillippe has seemed to maintain a great relationship with his parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

"HUGE Birthday wishes to my boy @deaconphillippe !! 🎂 🎈 ☀️Actually not a boy, he is a 20 yr old man today ! 🥰 Deacon, you are such a ray of sunshine, love and positivity in this world. Keep shining that wonderful light on us all! I 💗you !" Witherspoon gushed in a recent tribute to her firstborn son.

The Big Little Lies star has received tons of support from her kiddos following her shocking split from Jim Toth – with whom she shares son Tennessee, 11.

"It's been a difficult year for her. But leaning on her kids is helping," an insider explained of her eldest children. "She had them young and is enjoying this phase. Deacon is pursuing music, and Reese loves going to his gigs around town."

As OK! previously reported, the Election star and the businessman, 53, stunned the world when they called it quits in March after tying the knot in 2011.

Source: OK!

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time."

