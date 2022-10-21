Ryan Phillippe Sounds Off On Who His Kids With Reese Witherspoon Resemble Most

All in the family!

After years of internet memes joking about just how much Ryan Phillippe’s two children with Reese Witherspoon look like their famous mother, the Cruel Intentions alum has finally offered his two cents on the long-running fan debate over whom Ava , 22, and Deacon, 18, most resemble.

“What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me,” the actor explained in a new interview which first hit airwaves on Thursday, October 20.