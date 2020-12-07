Ready for the holidays! Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe are getting in the Christmas spirit, as they twin in an adorable holiday photo days before Santa’s arrival.

Matching in holiday sweaters and mirroring each other’s stances, the mother-daughter-duo looked almost identical. “Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater…. but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing🥰 @draperjames,” the Legally Blonde actress captioned the photo on Monday, December 7.

TWINNING! REESE WITHERSPOON‘S LOOK-ALIKE DAUGHTER AVA PHILLIPPE TURNS 21

Celeb friends and fans took to the comment section to joke about the 44-year-old and Phillippe’s jaw-dropping similar looks and praise the duo’s genetic makeup. “I’m seeing double!” Padma Lakshmi commented. “Worth it. 🌟🌟😍,” Jennifer Garner wrote as Katie Couric responded: “Adorable! ❤️❤️❤️.” Selma Blair also chimed in, writing, “Cutest. 💋 💋.”

Her 21-year-old daughter added, “hehe love you ❤️.”

The daughter of Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — who also share 17-year-old son Deacon Reese — is a carbon copy of her mother, which is sure to help her rising modeling career. The young beauty made her modeling debut in Rodarte’s 2018 fall collection.

CELEBS WITH A SIDE HUSTLE: REESE WITHERSPOON, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

Days later, Phillippe joined Witherspoon for a photoshoot for her brand, Draper Jones. The duo posed for the label’s Spring collection that focused “on Mother/Daughter love this Spring,” the Big Little Lies star explained. Phillipe knows how to pose and often shows off her stunning looks via Instagram.

When she’s not flaunting her radiant beauty, Phillippe is praising her talented mom. The young model took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to pay tribute to her hardworking mama. “Happy mother’s day to my first best friend! thank you for your everyday commitment to raising and loving us to the best of your ability,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am so lucky to learn from and be loved by you.💗”

Witherspoon later shared another twinning photo of the duo on her daughter’s 21st birthday in September. “Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished,” the actress wrote at the time. “I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe.”

REESE, MINDY & MARISKA ARE *SCREEN* QUEENS: SEE THE WEALTHIEST WOMEN ON TV

While Witherspoon’s followers wished Phillippe a happy birthday, they were more focused on the pair’s identical looks. “Twins 💝 happy birthday Ava!!!!” Meghan Trainor wrote. One joked, “HELP ME I still can’t tell which one is reese 😭.”