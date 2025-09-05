Ryan Reynolds Scolded and Cursed at Eugene Levy During Heated Exchange on TIFF Red Carpet, Claims Lip Reader: Watch
Ryan Reynolds and Eugene Levy had a tense moment at the Toronto International Film Festival.
While on the Thursday, September 4, red carpet at the same time, the Deadpool lead looked noticeably agitated while talking to Levy after posing for photos.
What Did Ryan Reynolds Say to Eugene Levy?
Lip reader Nicola Hickling noted that at the start of the clip, where Reynolds' jaw looks tight, he tells the Schitt's Creek alum, "Bull---, man."
"Language, you don’t need to speak so harsh," Levy, 78, allegedly replied, looking somewhat confused.
"Please don’t ever tell me how I can talk to people," the father-of-four retorted.
Levy looked uneasy as Reynolds, 48, said something to a woman nearby before telling Levy, "I’m done here, we’re done."
Ryan Reynolds Was Accused of Being 'Rude'
The Free Guy actor then touched Levy's arm, seeming to try and soften the moment.
Reynolds moved on to another lady on the carpet, telling her with a smile, "Hi, nice to see you."
Social media users were taken back at the clip, as one person commented of their interaction, "looks like he is being rude to Eugene Levy."
"Eugene = Class.....Ryan = [a] joke...." another individual penned, while a third said, "It sucks that I am seeing this version of him, this five second clip makes me never wanna watch another one of his movies. (I guess the real Ryan is standing up)."
- Ryan Reynolds Looks Gaunt at TIFF as His and Blake Lively's Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni Rages On: Photos
- 'Who Did This to You?': Ryan Reynolds Shocks Fans With Gory Photo After Holding a Bird and Snake
- Matthew Lawrence Claims Ryan Reynolds 'Walked' Out on Crew While Filming 'Boltneck': 'This Is Not What We Hired You to Do'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Comment on Ryan Reynolds' Appearance
As OK! reported, others thought Reynolds looked worse for wear, as he appeared thinner than usual.
"He has aged by 25 years. Omgg a quarter of a hundred years. He looks so tired," one person noted, with another writing, "He aged 10 years in six months."
"He looks rough," agreed another Instagram user. "He ruined his entire career."
The remark about destroying his career stems from the drama that's ensued ever since his wife, Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni filed lawsuits against each other.
The blonde beauty, 38, claimed Baldoni, 41, sexually harassed her on set and accused him of running a smear campaign to ruin her reputation, while the Jane the Virgin star alleged she was the one who was trying to damage his career.
Reynolds got dragged into the mess because Baldoni claimed his Nicepool character in Deadpool & Wolverine was mocking him. In addition, Baldoni claimed he was subjected to an "inappropriate and humiliating berating" at the hands of the Aviation Gin founder, who scolded him for asking about his wife's weight.
While the dad-of-two called it a "traumatic encounter," a source insisted Reynolds was simply “angry,” “stern” and “impassioned” during their discussion.