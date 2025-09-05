NEWS Ryan Reynolds Scolded and Cursed at Eugene Levy During Heated Exchange on TIFF Red Carpet, Claims Lip Reader: Watch Source: mega A lip reader claimed Ryan Reynolds cursed when having a tense exchange with Eugene Levy at the Toronto International Film Festival. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds and Eugene Levy had a tense moment at the Toronto International Film Festival. While on the Thursday, September 4, red carpet at the same time, the Deadpool lead looked noticeably agitated while talking to Levy after posing for photos.

What Did Ryan Reynolds Say to Eugene Levy?

Source: mega A lip reader claimed Ryan Reynolds cursed at Eugene Levy at TIFF.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling noted that at the start of the clip, where Reynolds' jaw looks tight, he tells the Schitt's Creek alum, "Bull---, man." "Language, you don’t need to speak so harsh," Levy, 78, allegedly replied, looking somewhat confused. "Please don’t ever tell me how I can talk to people," the father-of-four retorted. Levy looked uneasy as Reynolds, 48, said something to a woman nearby before telling Levy, "I’m done here, we’re done."

Ryan Reynolds Was Accused of Being 'Rude'

The Free Guy actor then touched Levy's arm, seeming to try and soften the moment. Reynolds moved on to another lady on the carpet, telling her with a smile, "Hi, nice to see you." Social media users were taken back at the clip, as one person commented of their interaction, "looks like he is being rude to Eugene Levy." "Eugene = Class.....Ryan = [a] joke...." another individual penned, while a third said, "It sucks that I am seeing this version of him, this five second clip makes me never wanna watch another one of his movies. (I guess the real Ryan is standing up)."

Fans Comment on Ryan Reynolds' Appearance

Source: mega The dad-of-four allegedly said to Levy, 'Please don’t ever tell me how I can talk to people.'

As OK! reported, others thought Reynolds looked worse for wear, as he appeared thinner than usual. "He has aged by 25 years. Omgg a quarter of a hundred years. He looks so tired," one person noted, with another writing, "He aged 10 years in six months." "He looks rough," agreed another Instagram user. "He ruined his entire career."

Source: mega Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are in the midst of a legal battle against Justin Baldoni.