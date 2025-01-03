or
Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Was 'Angry and Stern' During Meeting With Justin Baldoni But Never 'Berated' Him, Claims Eyewitness

Photo of Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds and a picture of Justin Baldoni.
Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

An insider who allegedly witnessed the confrontation between Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni insisted their argument never got as aggressive as the latter claimed in his lawsuit.

After the actress sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, he sued the New York Times for their article about the drama, and in his suit, he alleged Reynolds once "berated" him in front of other celebrities for his alleged behavior toward Lively.

Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, never screamed at Justin Baldoni, an eyewitness claimed.

According to the source, a meeting did take place to address Baldoni's behavior, and while the insider admitted the Deadpool lead, 48, was "angry and stern" and spoke in an "impassioned" manner, he never screamed at the actor, 40.

The source also denied Baldoni's claims that other celebrities witnessed the conversation and said the gathering took place at the A-list couple's home, not a penthouse.

Baldoni previously alleged that the dad-of-four 'berated' him for asking about the actress' weight.

In the Jane the Virgin alum's lawsuit, he claimed he was subjected to an "inappropriate and humiliating berating" by the dad-of-four, who accused him of "fat-shaming" Lively, as Baldoni inquired about her weight since he had to pick her up in a scene — but Baldoni said he only asked because he has a back injury.

Baldoni, 40, insisted Reynolds was "so aggressive" that he felt "compelled to offer repeated apologies, despite his question being entirely reasonable and made in good faith."

"Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his costar, continued to bend to her will," Baldoni's lawsuit read.

In response to the allegations, Lively's attorney pointed out that none of Baldoni's comments change what the blonde beauty accused him of in her original lawsuit.

As OK! shared, the Gossip Girl star claimed Baldoni crossed the line by discussing his p--- addiction, attempting to add more sexual scenes into the script and asking about her and Reynolds' s-- life.

The 'Gossip Girl' alum is suing her 'It Ends With Us' costar for sexual harassment and trying to ruin her career.

The Betty Buzz founder is also suing him for trying to "ruin" her career, as at the time of the movie's debut, his team allegedly put forth a smear campaign against her.

In response, Baldoni's lawyer stated, "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations."

Baldoni plans to file a countersuit against Lively.

"These claims are false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," he continued, claiming Lively's suit was her way of trying to "fix her negative reputation."

The attorney also revealed his client plans to file a countersuit "soon."

"We plan to release every single text message between the two of them. We want the truth to be out there," the lawyer told a news outlet. "We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

TMZ spoke to the insider who witnessed the argument between Reynolds and Baldoni.

