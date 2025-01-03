Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Was 'Angry and Stern' During Meeting With Justin Baldoni But Never 'Berated' Him, Claims Eyewitness

An insider who allegedly witnessed the confrontation between Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni insisted their argument never got as aggressive as the latter claimed in his lawsuit.

After the actress sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, he sued the New York Times for their article about the drama, and in his suit, he alleged Reynolds once "berated" him in front of other celebrities for his alleged behavior toward Lively.