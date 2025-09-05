PHOTOS Ryan Reynolds Looks Gaunt at TIFF as His and Blake Lively's Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni Rages On: Photos Source: mega Ryan Reynolds appeared thinner than usual while at the Toronto International Film Festival. Stacey Sanderson Sept. 5 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

While Ryan Reynolds appeared upbeat at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4, he also looked thinner than he has in recent years. The actor was at TIFF for the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary he was a producer on.

Ryan Reynolds' Thin Frame

Source: mega Ryan Reynolds looked thinner than usual at TIFF on September 4.

The Deadpool star, 48, hit the red carpet in a brown velvet suit jacket, matching pants, a white and red Canada graphic T-shirt and brown and white loafers. Reynolds posed solo and with director Colin Hanks, as well as his mom, Tamara Lee. This isn't the first time the father-of-four's appearance has sparked headlines, as social media users aired out their concerns this past January. "What has happened to Ryan Reynolds to make him lose so much weight in just a few short months?" one individual questioned. "Look at the difference in his neck, he looks so gaunt now."

"Is there one of those forced perspective tricks happening — or does Ryan Reynolds' head get noticeably skinnier going down? I'm blaming Ozempic or Ted Danson," said another person. It's unclear what led to the movie star's apparent weight loss, though there's a chance it could stem from the stress of his and wife Blake Lively's legal battle against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's War Against Justin Baldoni

Source: mega One social media user questioned whether the star began taking Ozempic.

As OK! reported, the Gossip Girl alum, 38, sued Baldoni, 41, for sexual harassment and accused him of running a smear campaign against her. The director and her costar of the flick countered by claiming she was the one who tried to ruin his career. Baldoni also noted how Reynolds changed lines in the script without permission, even though he wasn't working on the flick. In addition, the Jane the Virgin star accused Reynolds of mocking him via his Nicepool character in Deadpool Vs. Wolverine. The power couple has tried to prevent Baldoni being granted his request to have their private text messages included in the possible trial.

Source: mega A source denied Justin Baldoni's claim that Ryan Reynolds 'berated' him in front of other celebrities.