Ryan Reynolds Poses in Romantic Photo With Wife Blake Lively as He Shares 2023 Highlights

Ryan Reynolds gave the people what they want: more fun photos of himself with wife Blake Lively!

On Saturday, December 30, the actor, 47, shared some highlights from the past year — just one day before New Year's Eve. "Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️," he captioned the carousel of photos via Instagram.