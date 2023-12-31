OK Magazine
Ryan Reynolds Poses in Romantic Photo With Wife Blake Lively as He Shares 2023 Highlights

blake lively ryan reynolds highlights
Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram
By:

Dec. 31 2023, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds gave the people what they want: more fun photos of himself with wife Blake Lively!

On Saturday, December 30, the actor, 47, shared some highlights from the past year — just one day before New Year's Eve. "Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️," he captioned the carousel of photos via Instagram.

blake lively ryan reynolds highlights
Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds posted a photo dump, with some photos of his wife, Blake Lively.

In the first photo, the Deadpool star, who wore a white long-sleeve shirt, put his arm around the Gossip Girl alum, who put her arm around her hubby as a rainbow appeared in the background.

Of course, people loved to see the duo, who got married in 2012, look so happy together. One person wrote, "Greatest couple of all time," while another said, "The most beautiful, funny and respectable couple 😍."

blake lively ryan reynolds highlights
Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

The duo share four kids.

A third person added, "You give us all goals!❤️👏."

He then followed up with another photo dump, writing, "2023 part deux."

For her part, the 36-year-old posted some stunning photos from New York Fashion Week in September.

"2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)," she joked on Instagram.

Blake Lively
blake lively ryan reynolds highlights
Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

The pair have been married since 2012.

The mom-of-four also shared some cute selfies from Disneyland Paris. "2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy," she wrote, referring to the Disney movie Ratatouille.

blake lively ryan reynolds highlights
Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds posted this selfie in one of his photo dumps.

The pair have had their hands full, especially after they welcomed their child last February. The Just Friends star and Lively, who already share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, have to announce the sex of their baby.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds joked during CNBC’s Power Lunch broadcast after the pair became a family-of-six. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

