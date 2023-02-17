Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Family Of 6 Is 'Doing Fantastic' After Blake Lively Welcomes Another Child
Ryan Reynolds revealed that his family is “doing fantastic” after his wife, Blake Lively, gave birth to their fourth child in mid-February.
The Deadpool actor shared that the couple was “very excited” for the birth of their newborn. Reynolds gushed, “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.”
The Green Lantern alum said the Gossip Girl actress is adjusting well to becoming a mother-of-four. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic,” Reynolds added.
The couple has yet to announce the name and gender of the new baby but are happy to have a new addition. “If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here,” the father-of-four revealed about his chaotic household.
On Super Bowl Sunday, which was February 12, Lively posted hinting that she had given birth on Instagram with the caption, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘🍲🥧 been busy.” The photo showed Lively in a tight shirt showing off her lack of baby bump alongside Reynolds and his mother, Tammy Reynolds.
Fans were shocked with how great the actress' body looked after giving birth, with one user saying, “She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this 😂,” while another user quipped, “I mean, jealous you fit into jeans. My last baby is 96 months and I’m still wearing leggings.”
The Betty Buzz CEO announced her pregnancy back in September of 2022 at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City. She showed off her baby bump for the first time in a glamorous sequin dress.
Soon after her announcement, the Age of Adeline star clapped back at the paparazzi on Instagram when she shared pregnancy photos with the caption, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”
Reynolds and Lively got married back in 2012 after dating for just one year. The family-of-six now lives in their luxe New York home with their three girls: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
