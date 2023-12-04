OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ryan Reynolds
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife Blake Lively and BFF Taylor Swift by Editing His and Travis Kelce's Faces Onto Photo: See Snap

ryan reynolds blake lively taylor swift travis kelce
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ryan Reynolds is the king of trolling.

The Deadpool star hilariously poked fun at his wife, Blake Lively, and their best friend Taylor Swift in an edited photo shared to his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively taylor swift travis kelce
Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds edited his and Travis Kelce's faces onto a photo of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.

"I feel like I should remember this," Reynolds wrote alongside a picture of Swift and Lively with his and Travis Kelce's faces cut out and pasted over their respective partners.

The original picture featured the two blonde beauties posing at the London premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film, however, Reynolds decided to use it as an opportunity to team up with the Kansas City Chiefs star and embarrass both the award-winning actor's wife and the NFL athlete's girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively taylor swift travis kelce
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift attended the London premiere of Beyoncé's concert film together.

Swift shared the OG image to her Instagram account on Friday, December 1, alongside other photos from the star-studded premiere.

"Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!" the "Love Story" singer captioned the post in support of the fellow pop icon.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively taylor swift travis kelce
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

The best friends first crossed paths in 2015.

MORE ON:
Ryan Reynolds

Lively also highlighted her experience at Beyoncé's red carpet premiere, though she similarly channelled her husband's witty sense of humor while congratulating both the "Crazy In Love" singer and Swift for their leading accomplishments in the music industry.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception," the Gossip Girl star expressed in her Saturday, December 2, upload. "Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

ryan reynolds blake lively taylor swift travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended Travis Kelce's away game with the NFL star's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on October 1.

Article continues below advertisement

"All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all," Lively quipped, concluding, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine. ✨👽✨."

This isn't the first time Swift and Lively's love lives collided.

Source: OK!

On Sunday, October 1, the "All Too Well" vocalist, The Age of Adeline actress and Reynolds all stepped out to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. to watch Swift's boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

The trio cheered on Kelce from a private suite, with Reynolds adorably sporting a stack of friendship bracelets — which have become an unofficial part of the Swiftie universe.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.