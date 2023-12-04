Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife Blake Lively and BFF Taylor Swift by Editing His and Travis Kelce's Faces Onto Photo: See Snap
Ryan Reynolds is the king of trolling.
The Deadpool star hilariously poked fun at his wife, Blake Lively, and their best friend Taylor Swift in an edited photo shared to his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3.
"I feel like I should remember this," Reynolds wrote alongside a picture of Swift and Lively with his and Travis Kelce's faces cut out and pasted over their respective partners.
The original picture featured the two blonde beauties posing at the London premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film, however, Reynolds decided to use it as an opportunity to team up with the Kansas City Chiefs star and embarrass both the award-winning actor's wife and the NFL athlete's girlfriend.
Swift shared the OG image to her Instagram account on Friday, December 1, alongside other photos from the star-studded premiere.
"Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!" the "Love Story" singer captioned the post in support of the fellow pop icon.
Lively also highlighted her experience at Beyoncé's red carpet premiere, though she similarly channelled her husband's witty sense of humor while congratulating both the "Crazy In Love" singer and Swift for their leading accomplishments in the music industry.
"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception," the Gossip Girl star expressed in her Saturday, December 2, upload. "Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."
"All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all," Lively quipped, concluding, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine. ✨👽✨."
This isn't the first time Swift and Lively's love lives collided.
On Sunday, October 1, the "All Too Well" vocalist, The Age of Adeline actress and Reynolds all stepped out to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. to watch Swift's boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
The trio cheered on Kelce from a private suite, with Reynolds adorably sporting a stack of friendship bracelets — which have become an unofficial part of the Swiftie universe.