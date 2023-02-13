Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'

Lively and Reynolds — who tied the knot in 2012 — have yet to officially confirm or address the arrival of their newborn child, however, the Free Guy actor revealed his and his family's joyful feelings during an interview back in November 2022, as OK! previously reported.

"They're in. They love it," Reynolds explained at the time of his three daughters' reaction to having another sibling. "They're ready."

"I'm very excited," the 46-year-old expressed. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."