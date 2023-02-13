Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially parents-of-four!
The 35-year-old actress seemingly gave birth to her and the Deadpool actor's fourth baby before alluding to the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday, February 12.
"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," Lively — who no longer had a baby bump — wrote alongside a photo of the Gossip Girl star, Reynolds and his mother, Tammy.
Fans of The Age of Adeline actress quickly flooded her comments section with shocked and ecstatic responses to her unexpected pregnancy reveal.
"WHEN DID YOU HAVE THE BABY?!" one user exclaimed, while another noted, "she discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this. 😂."
"Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo," a third fan wrote, as a fourth added, "great discreet birth announcement! Congratulations Reynolds family!"
The low-profile news of Lively and Reynolds' newest addition to their family comes after the mother-of-four opened up about wanting to keep her pregnancy, as well as the lives of her three other children — James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — away from the public eye.
"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," Lively wrote alongside a series of baby bump-baring photos on September 17, 2022. "You freak me and my kids out."
On Monday, January 2, The Shallows star teased her 38 million Instagram followers with another picture of her growing belly.
"Been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," Lively joked, as she posed with her personal trainer both before and during her pregnancy.
Lively and Reynolds — who tied the knot in 2012 — have yet to officially confirm or address the arrival of their newborn child, however, the Free Guy actor revealed his and his family's joyful feelings during an interview back in November 2022, as OK! previously reported.
"They're in. They love it," Reynolds explained at the time of his three daughters' reaction to having another sibling. "They're ready."
"I'm very excited," the 46-year-old expressed. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."