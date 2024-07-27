Ryan Reynolds Unveils Gender of His and Blake Lively's Fourth Child Olin: Watch
Ryan Reynolds isn’t the only man in his family now!
On Friday, July 26, the Marvel superstar revealed his and Blake Lively’s fourth offspring is a baby boy while talking to Walking 4 Hope founder John Bell in a touching clip for charity.
After divulging the child’s name was Olin at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere earlier this week, fans were still uncertain whether the 47-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress had a boy or a girl.
The emotional conversation began with the Hollywood hunk discussing Bell’s late son, who was a huge Deadpool fan.
After the passing of his son Jake in 2020, Bell revealed he had severe mental health struggles, which inspired him to help those facing similar circumstances. The patriarch then created Walking 4 Hope, a nonprofit focused on "supporting families and young people who find it difficult to deal with the pressures that day-to-day life presents."
“What I do now keeps me alive daily, because I’ve made my peace with death,” Bell said in the footage posted to Reynolds’ X, formerly known as Twitter, account. “I’m gonna be reunited with him at some point but it d--- right ain’t now.”
“The resilience it takes to put one foot in front of the other, as many times as you’ve done it, and transmute that much grief into something powerfully useful,” Reynolds expressed. “I’m very grateful that you shared his story.”
The Emmy winner, who also shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, with Lively, then spilled how the offspring they welcomed last winter is male.
“I want to share with you that I too have a son,” Reynolds stated, “and if I love him 1/10th as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty d--- good job.”
As OK! previously reported, the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, may be having baby No. 5, according to Lively's recent Instagram post.
On July 11, the Gossip Girl alum joked about how good her husband looked while holding a pup during an event ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.
"SOS. He’s trying to get me pregnant again," the blonde beauty, penned alongside the snap of her man. "Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the d--- teal suit! Rude."
This is not the first time Lively has gushed over her handsome hubby, as the mother-of-four recently left a cheeky comment on a photo Hugh Jackman, 55, uploaded of Reynolds.
"My thirst has been trapped," she quipped alongside the image of the heartthrob in a tight white tank top.