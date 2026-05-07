Ryan Seacrest's Appearance at Fundraiser Shocks Fans: 'He Got an Everything Lift'
May 7 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest is getting fans talking after stepping out with a noticeably different appearance at a recent Hollywood fundraiser.
The longtime TV personality, 51, attended the 9th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s Taste For A Cure Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, May 1, where social media users quickly zeroed in on his altered look. In the clips, Seacrest looked polished in a classic dark suit while speaking during an interview with PauseRewind, though many viewers seemed more focused on what they believed were changes to his face.
One critic bluntly wrote, “Tf happened to his face,” underneath a video from the event, while another fan questioned, “did he get a lash lift?"
A third commenter joked, “he got an everything lift.”
The latest buzz comes just months after fans began expressing concern over Seacrest’s slimmer appearance during a January episode of Wheel of Fortune.
During the episode, Seacrest appeared alongside co-host Vanna White as he shared a personal update about her private life.
“Big news. We've been holding this back the whole time in front of you, right? She just said to me this morning. She sends me a text, and she says to me, ‘Can we have a word when you come in?’ and I'm like? ‘Yeah, we can have a word. What's going on?’ and I got in, and I went behind the closed door, and she goes, ‘John and I got married,' so I just found out before this show. And now, did everybody else? Congratulations!” Seacrest said.
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Though the moment was meant to celebrate White’s happy news, many viewers were distracted by Seacrest’s appearance instead. Soon after the episode aired, a clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking a flood of speculation online.
One user wrote, “Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening?”
Another echoed similar concerns, adding, “Ozempic is making everyone look skeletal.”
“His facial profile looks very different. Seriously questioning if that’s even him,” a third viewer commented.
Some fans also questioned changes in Seacrest’s on-screen demeanor, pointing to his voice and body language.
“Why does Ryan Seacrest talk all animated and feminine now? He didn’t previously sound or act like this,” one user asked.
“oz- doesn’t change your voice or your mannerisms people need to really look at this this is not him hello?!” another speculated, referring to the weight-loss drug.
According to sources close to the star, Seacrest’s intense fitness routine has quietly become a concern among people in his inner circle.
One insider told OK!: "Ryan is in the gym constantly and genuinely believes that when he hits a pose in the mirror, he looks like Jean Claude Van Damme in his prime.”
"That idea has become a huge motivator, but people around him worry he is pushing himself without listening to his body, especially at his age. If he's not careful, the worry is he could be working himself out into an early grave," the source dished.