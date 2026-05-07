Ryan Seacrest's Appearance at Fundraiser Shocks Fans: 'He Got an Everything Lift'

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest is getting fans talking after stepping out with a noticeably different appearance at a recent Hollywood fundraiser. The longtime TV personality, 51, attended the 9th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s Taste For A Cure Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, May 1, where social media users quickly zeroed in on his altered look. In the clips, Seacrest looked polished in a classic dark suit while speaking during an interview with PauseRewind, though many viewers seemed more focused on what they believed were changes to his face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @wearepauserewind/Instagram Ryan Seacrest sparked major online reactions after debuting a noticeably different look at a Hollywood fundraiser.

Article continues below advertisement

One critic bluntly wrote, “Tf happened to his face,” underneath a video from the event, while another fan questioned, “did he get a lash lift?" A third commenter joked, “he got an everything lift.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The latest buzz comes just months after fans began expressing concern over Seacrest’s slimmer appearance during a January episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

During the episode, Seacrest appeared alongside co-host Vanna White as he shared a personal update about her private life. “Big news. We've been holding this back the whole time in front of you, right? She just said to me this morning. She sends me a text, and she says to me, ‘Can we have a word when you come in?’ and I'm like? ‘Yeah, we can have a word. What's going on?’ and I got in, and I went behind the closed door, and she goes, ‘John and I got married,' so I just found out before this show. And now, did everybody else? Congratulations!” Seacrest said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans flooded social media with speculation about possible cosmetic procedures and dramatic weight loss.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Though the moment was meant to celebrate White’s happy news, many viewers were distracted by Seacrest’s appearance instead. Soon after the episode aired, a clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking a flood of speculation online. One user wrote, “Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening?”

Article continues below advertisement

Another echoed similar concerns, adding, “Ozempic is making everyone look skeletal.” “His facial profile looks very different. Seriously questioning if that’s even him,” a third viewer commented.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Viewers previously expressed concern about the TV host’s slimmer appearance during a January episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans also questioned changes in Seacrest’s on-screen demeanor, pointing to his voice and body language. “Why does Ryan Seacrest talk all animated and feminine now? He didn’t previously sound or act like this,” one user asked. “oz- doesn’t change your voice or your mannerisms people need to really look at this this is not him hello?!” another speculated, referring to the weight-loss drug.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some critics also questioned changes in Ryan Seacrest’s voice and on-screen demeanor.