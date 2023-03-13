Ryan Seacrest Calls 'Live!' Exit 'Bittersweet' As Former Host Declares He & Kelly Ripa Still Have 'A Great Relationship'
Although Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa won't be spending their mornings together anymore, they will always remain close.
While the American Idol host walked the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars with his Live! coanchor and her husband, Mark Consuelos — who will be taking over for Seacrest when he leaves the ABC morning show — the media mogul gave an update on how he's been feeling about the upcoming switch-up in his career and how he and Ripa will maintain their close friendship.
"It's bittersweet," he explained to Vanessa Hudgens during ABC's red carpet coverage at the Sunday, March 12, event. "We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship."
"Mark is going to take over," Seacrest continued of his replacement. "And he and I have the same kind of relationship. So it's going to be an exciting last few weeks. And a lot to come."
When Ripa was asked about her television partner-in-crime and Consuelos, she explained, "We keep saying, nothing will really change between the three of us. It's just Ryan will get to have his coffee later."
As for the Riverdale actor, he's thrilled to take over for Seacrest at the cohost desk. "I am so excited," Consuelos gushed over his new job. "I start the show on April 17th, which is a Monday. I couldn't be more honored and excited."
Seacrest recently opened up about his decision to leave Live! after six seasons. "I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day," he explained in a March 9, interview. "We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it."
"You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So I'll miss that part," he continued of his departure.
