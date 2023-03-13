Ryan Seacrest Calls 'Live!' Exit 'Bittersweet' As Former Host Declares He & Kelly Ripa Still Have 'A Great Relationship' 

Although Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa won't be spending their mornings together anymore, they will always remain close.

While the American Idol host walked the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars with his Live! coanchor and her husband, Mark Consuelos — who will be taking over for Seacrest when he leaves the ABC morning show — the media mogul gave an update on how he's been feeling about the upcoming switch-up in his career and how he and Ripa will maintain their close friendship.