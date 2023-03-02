Ryan Seacrest May Take Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'GMA3' Spot To Get Under Kelly Ripa's Skin, Claims Insider
Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan just a few weeks ago, but the TV personality may have already secured a new big gig — much to his old colleague's dismay.
According to an insider, execs at ABC are hoping to hire him as a replacement for fired GMA3 costars-turned-lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who got the boot in January due to their affair.
"It’s a great fit for Ryan and the perfect fit for GMA, which is looking to restore its family-friendly reputation!" the source disclosed to Radar. "Network bosses are looking at completely retooling GMA3 with a live audience, music and celebrity guests in an effort to play to Ryan’s strengths and wash away the stain of the scandal."
The source pointed out that the American Idol host, 48, could very well sign on the dotted line, as it would offer him the opportunity to be "center stage again," as he allegedly didn't love sharing the spotlight with Kelly Ripa.
"Ryan had it with being Kelly’s second banana," the source admitted. "Kelly was in charge. The staff worked for her, and no one let Ryan forget it. He felt as if Kelly was treating him like her kid in front of the cameras, and he didn’t like it one bit!"
The big move would also sting Ripa particularly hard, as before Seacrest was hired, she was left behind by Michael Strahan, who's now front and center at Good Morning America.
"Ryan’s fully aware that Kelly was enraged when Michael left the show without telling her — and later thrived in the same place he’s likely heading to," the source said. "Doing the same thing would make it that much sweeter for him."
The one thing could prevent Seacrest from taking on a GMA job would be his plan to relocate back to Los Angeles, a move that was revealed upon saying goodbye to his and Ripa's morning show.
Seacrest's stint with the soap opera alum began in 2017, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, has since taken over his spot.