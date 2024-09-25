Ryan Seacrest's Dating History: From Shana Wall to Aubrey Paige and More
Shana Wall
Ryan Seacrest's first known relationship was with Shana Wall. The pair dated from 2003 to 2005 but seemingly called it quits after attending the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.
They sparked reconciliation rumors in 2016, but things died down afterward.
Teri Hatcher
In 2006, Seacrest ignited dating rumors with Teri Hatcher following their PDA-filled outing. However, it appeared that their romance was short-lived, as Hatcher said in interviews they did not see each other again after that day.
"We got set up on a blind date by a friend. It was years ago," she also told The Wendy Williams Show in 2011. "It's fine. He's fine. He's great. I think I wore jeans and like a T-shirt and a sweater, it was kind of a rainy day. He's a smart guy, an interesting guy."
Jasmine Waltz
Seacrest had another short-lived romance with Jasmine Waltz in 2009 following their meeting at a West Hollywood lounge. The duo sparked romance rumors when they traveled to Paris together, but they called it quits not long after.
Julianne Hough
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
From 2010 to 2013, Seacrest and Julianne Hough enjoyed their relationship before calling it quits.
"There was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right," she told Redbook. "I had one foot out because I didn't want to get hurt. And I didn't say what was on my mind because I didn't want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect."
A source also told RadarOnline.com in 2022 that Hough, who divorced Brooks Laich in 2020, could not "seem to find a lover who has enough brains up there."
Shayna Taylor
Seacrest and Shayna Taylor met in 2013 through friends and immediately started dating afterward. They had an on-again, off-again relationship for years before breaking up for the third time in June 2020.
"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a representative revealed. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."
Hilary Cruz
A source confirmed to People Seacrest moved on with former Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz following one of his breakups with Taylor. Per the insider, the couple was "having fun" at the time.
Cruz supported Seacrest during the American Idol Season 14 finale. However, their relationship seemingly ended afterward.
Aubrey Paige
Seacrest made his relationship with Aubrey Paige official in May 2021 when they celebrated Memorial Day in the Hamptons together. Paige gushed about their relationship following her appearance on his show with Kelly Ripa in 2023.
"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."
But after three years of dating, Seacrest and Paige called it quits.
A source said in April, "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."