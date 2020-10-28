The host with the most is desperate for another gig: committed boyfriend!

A source says that five months after Ryan Seacrest, 45, broke up with his food blogger girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, for the third time — after eight years of on-off dating — he wants back in.

“He seemed so sure that breaking up was the right thing to do,” says the source, “but not having Shayna there to lean on and talk to has really gotten to him. He misses her so much.”

But the source insists Taylor, 28, is done playing second fiddle to the multitasking mogul’s breakneck schedule. “She feels he still doesn’t appreciate how much she sacrificed four years ago to move to New York for him,” explains the source. “He’s promising to make more time for her, but Shayna’s not going to be messed with a fourth time.”

Apparently, Taylor isn’t the only one who’s done with being second best. As OK! previously reported, Seacrest’s Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa, was “pissed when she heard about his schedule,” which saw the TV personality splitting time between Live and American Idol.

Last week, Seacrest took off from Live for two days — it was said that he had been under the weather and was getting tested for COVID-19 — but OK! learned that there may have been more behind his absence. The host seemed to be very busy with Idol, not to mention his radio show, and Ripa seemed less than pleased.

“Ryan filmed American Idol over the weekend and filmed Monday and Tuesday for their national auditions that would not have interfered with Live With Kelly and Ryan,” said the OK! source, adding that Ripa was frustrated that Live was not Seacrest’s top priority. “There was no Idol when Ryan signed on to co-host. Kelly felt like it was just like [her former co-host] Michael Strahan, who would leave her for football every weekend, and then he took the Good Morning America job. Kelly was very clear with Ryan that she wanted someone who was fully committed to the show and was not going to waltz in and out for an hour each day.”

Even though Seacrest is an important part of the hit morning show, considering his name is on the bill, recent ratings revealed that he might not be as powerful as everyone once believed.

Following his two-day absence, a source exclusively told OK! that early overnight ratings for those Monday and Tuesday shows saw that Ripa flying solo proved to be a hit!

“The assumption amongst a lot of the TV elite was that Ryan was the ratings machine behind Live With Kelly and Ryan. Since Ryan replaced Michael Strahan sitting next to Kelly each morning, that show has climbed to the top of the ratings, even beating Dr. Phil to the number one spot. However, with Ryan out sick and Kelly holding the fort down by herself,” said the source, “they didn’t lose any viewers.”