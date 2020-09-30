Back on track? Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are reportedly giving their marriage a second chance three months after the duo decided to split.

“They’ve both done a ton of soul searching, had plenty of time and space to reflect, and ultimately concluded that there’s too much love there to let it go,” an insider told UsWeekly.

The 32-year-old dancer and 37-year-old former pro ice hockey player announced their separation in May after being married for three years. The duo began officially dating in February 2014 and tied the knot in Idaho — where Hough frequently vacationed as a child with her family — in July 2017.

The on-again-off-again lovebirds are trying to make their marriage work by taking reconciliation “step by step” as “there are still some lingering doubts and issues they need to work through, including Julianne’s desire to still have freedom when she needs it.”

The source also said that Laich needs reassurance that Hough doesn’t have “one foot out of the door still,” adding that the two are just “enjoying each other’s company.” “It’s gratifying to both of them that the old spark between them never really went away,” said the insider.

The blonde beauty and Canadian athlete first sparked reunion rumors in August when they were spotted at lunch together in Los Angeles, Calif. Last month, a source told UsWeekly that the actress was “hoping for a reconciliation” but knows “their relationship will have to change” if they get back together.

While the duo “hit the pause button” on their relationship, “it’s looking good in terms of a full-blown reunion, and everyone’s so happy to see them hopefully working things out at long last,” the source added at the time. “They’re both highly attracted to one another, have a great ability to make each other laugh, and there’s a lot of respect on both sides.”

Hough — who revealed she was “not straight” in the 2019 Women’s Health “Naked Strength” September issue — tried distracting herself with the 39-year-old Westworld actor Ben Barnes, but still had feelings for the NHL star who reportedly “begged” Hough for one last shot at salvaging their relationship.

“Thing’s are always up in the air,” another source added in August. “They are both a bit anxious and, in the past, have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship,” but “Julianne fully does want him back.”

To work on their marriage, the pair took a trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the same place they tied the knot three years ago. Prior to their reunion, Laich had been quarantining in Idaho while Hough stayed in Los Angeles.

“They decided to separate and to do their own thing. Brooks always wanted to stay married and made a lot of changes to make it work,” a source told PEOPLE. “He was getting frustrated. He was hoping that Jules would come around, and she finally has.

“She realized that Brooks really, really loves her. He is a great guy and so supportive of her. … They are having the best trip,” the source added. The Dancing With The Stars alum seemingly hinted at the couple’s reunion on Saturday, September 26, when she shared a pic with her husband’s dog, Koda. Laich posted a similar snap with Koda on his Instagram Story one day prior.

Despite the status of their relationship, Hough and Laich have remained in each other’s lives through the milestone moments. In June, Laich celebrated his birthday with Hough’s brother, Derek. He was also present at his wife’s birthday pool party in July. “Everyone said Julianne and Brooks had a blast at the party,” an insider noted at the time. “It was as if they’d never been apart!”