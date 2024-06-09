Ryan Seacrest Seen Out With Mystery Woman After Ending 3-Year Romance With Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest is back on the dating scene!
On Friday, June 7, the television host, 49, was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif., with a mystery woman two months after his split from former girlfriend Aubrey Paige.
Seacrest, dressed in a blue top and black blazer, was spotted getting into the back of an SUV with a brunette who tried to hide her face behind a water bottle.
The American Idol host's night out comes shortly after his breakup with the model, 26. "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors," an insider close to the former pair claimed in April.
Seacrest and Paige were first publicly linked in 2021 after they were seen in the Hamptons together. The former duo kept their love out of the spotlight for the most part but eventually ended things over taking their love to the next level.
"She wants marriage and kids," a source claimed of their differences. “That shouldn’t come as a shock.”
Now that the Wheel of Fortune star is single again, he's been taking the people who could come into his life extremely seriously. "Ryan's insisting on background checks," the insider alleged. "He's not proud about it, but he feels they're necessary to protect himself."
"Anything alarming in a person’s past, like lying about a job or a criminal conviction or lawsuit would definitely be a deal-breaker,” the insider added. “Just because someone said they graduated from Harvard doesn’t make it true. He wants it verified.”
- Ryan Seacrest Is 'Insisting on Background Checks' After Split From Aubrey Paige: 'He Feels They’re Necessary'
- Ryan Seacrest Wasn't Ready to Settle Down With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'He's Happiest When He's Working'
- Ryan Seacrest Looks Overjoyed With Fans During First Public Appearance Since Aubrey Paige Split: Photos
As far as what Seacrest has been looking for in a potential mate, the source said, "She must be young, pretty and ambitious to a point."
Besides dating, the former morning series host has been busy preparing to take over for Pat Sajak at the long-running game show. "He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure. [But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night," Seacrest gushed over his new gig in a recent interview. "He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Seacrest added that Sajak, 77, told him "'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’ I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."
Page Six obtained the photos of Seacrest.