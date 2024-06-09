OK Magazine
Ryan Seacrest Seen Out With Mystery Woman After Ending 3-Year Romance With Aubrey Paige

ryanseacrestseenwithmysterywomanpp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 9 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest is back on the dating scene!

On Friday, June 7, the television host, 49, was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif., with a mystery woman two months after his split from former girlfriend Aubrey Paige.

ryanseacrestseenwithmysterywoman
Source: Mega

Ryan Seacrest was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont with a mystery woman.

Seacrest, dressed in a blue top and black blazer, was spotted getting into the back of an SUV with a brunette who tried to hide her face behind a water bottle.

The American Idol host's night out comes shortly after his breakup with the model, 26. "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors," an insider close to the former pair claimed in April.

ryansecrestseenwithmysterywoman
Source: Mega

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige split after three years together.

Seacrest and Paige were first publicly linked in 2021 after they were seen in the Hamptons together. The former duo kept their love out of the spotlight for the most part but eventually ended things over taking their love to the next level.

"She wants marriage and kids," a source claimed of their differences. “That shouldn’t come as a shock.”

ryansecrestseenwithmysterywoman
Source: Mega

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige differed over taking their romance to the next level.

Now that the Wheel of Fortune star is single again, he's been taking the people who could come into his life extremely seriously. "Ryan's insisting on background checks," the insider alleged. "He's not proud about it, but he feels they're necessary to protect himself."

"Anything alarming in a person’s past, like lying about a job or a criminal conviction or lawsuit would definitely be a deal-breaker,” the insider added. “Just because someone said they graduated from Harvard doesn’t make it true. He wants it verified.”

MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest
ryanseacrestseenwithmysterywoman
Source: Mega

Ryan Seacrest has reportedly been doing background checks on the people he dates.

As far as what Seacrest has been looking for in a potential mate, the source said, "She must be young, pretty and ambitious to a point."

Besides dating, the former morning series host has been busy preparing to take over for Pat Sajak at the long-running game show. "He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure. [But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night," Seacrest gushed over his new gig in a recent interview. "He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here."

Source: OK!
Seacrest added that Sajak, 77, told him "'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’ I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

Page Six obtained the photos of Seacrest.

