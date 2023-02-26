Through Thick & Thin! Here's Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky's Cutest Moments — See Photos
Aubrey Paige Petcosky holds the key to Ryan Seacrest's heart.
Although the couple initially planned to keep "their relationship very private," the stunning model can't seem to stop herself from gushing over her man on social media any chance she gets.
Keep scrolling to check out Seacrest and Petcosky's cutest moments.
Seacrest and Petcosky's relationship was confirmed in June 2021, when a source revealed “[they are] very happy together and doing great," while noting the couple's desire to keep their romance away from the public eye.
As the dynamic duo brought their relationship into 2022, Petcosky, 25, opened up about her undeniable love for Seacrest, 48, for the very first time.
“Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼. Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022," the brunette bombshell expressed in a New Year's Eve Instagram post on December 31, 2021.
The perfect pair's budding romance seems to only be getting more intense, as fans constantly flood Seacrest and Petcosky's comments sections with questions on when the television personality might pop the question.
"I hope you two get married and have a baby. You two are so cute together ❤️," one supporter wished, as another wrote, "I think Ryan’s move from Live and back to California has everything to do with you. I think he’s about to put a ring on it and make a baby with you. He’s growing up and he found the right person. You are 'his person.'"
"Age is a number. Don’t worry about that," the Instagram user added of the couple's 23-year age gap. "Go forward you two and have all the fun you deserve. Best of luck!!!"
Most recently, Seacrest has felt incredibly grateful to have his girlfriend by his side after he announced his shocking exit from Live with Kelly and Ryan after starring on the show for nearly six years.
"Aubrey’s been a rock during the tougher times this past couple of years," a source revealed to Us Weekly after Seacrest confirmed on Thursday, February 16, that he would be departing from the famed talk show.
“Ryan has been very kind to himself recently. He regulates himself a lot better and doesn’t burn the candle at both ends. He still loves working, but he’s taking more time for himself," the insider noted of the Emmy winner.