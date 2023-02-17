All Loved-Up! Everything To Know About Ryan Seacrest's PDA-Packed Relationship With Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest's time at Live! may be coming to an end — but his relationship with Aubrey Paige definitely is not!
The American Idol host and the model have been together for two years after first being spotted together on Memorial Day in 2021. The pair have mainly kept their love out of the public eye, however, Paige has given fans a few glimpses into their loved-up relationship.
"Happy Valentine’s Day mi amor 😘 Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime ❤️🔥," the New York native penned alongside a Wednesday, February 15, video shared to Instagram, which featured highlights from her and Seacrest's happiest times together. "Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you 🥰."
Paige gave another peek into their dynamic in 2021 after confirming she and the radio host were an item. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she gushed alongside a photo of herself and the star getting cozy on New Year's Eve. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."
Although there appears to be no photos of Paige on Seacrest's social media pages, the 25-year-old is never one to shy away from expressing love for her boyfriend.
"I tend to naturally disconnect from my phone during memorable moments and my 25th was definitely one for the books spent with family and loved ones while also getting to meet childhood idols like @thehughjackman & @danielradcliffeofficially," she wrote beneath a slew of snaps, which included one of herself smooching Seacrest at a dinner table. "And to top it all off A PIZZA BDAY CAKE (brb trademarking that one lol) Thanks again for the bday wishes! Cheers to a quarter century and Scorpio season."
- Viewers Outraged After Ryan Seacrest Announces Marc Consuelos Will Replace Him On 'Live': 'A Little Too Inbred To Be Interesting'
- Ryan Seacrest Out! TV Host Quits 'Live With Ryan & Kelly,' Mark Consuelos To Take Over
- Julianne Hough Gives A Sweet Shout-Out To Ex Ryan Seacrest On Social Media: 'Hey Ry!'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Seacrest's costar Kelly Ripa even gave Paige her stamp of approval during an episode of their morning chat show. "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion," the daytime diva joked in April 2022. "I am so fond of her."