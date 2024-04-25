Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Snaps at 'Haters' Trolling Her After Split From TV Star: 'I Don't Give a F---'

Aubrey Paige isn't wallowing over her split from Ryan Seacrest. After news broke that she and the TV star, 49, parted ways, she seemingly replied to the noise on social media.

On Wednesday, April 24, she uploaded a video of herself in a tiny bikini while drinking wine in a pool as she soaked up the sun.

"S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋 happy #winewednesday," the 25-year-old captioned the Instagram video.