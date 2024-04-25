Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Snaps at 'Haters' Trolling Her After Split From TV Star: 'I Don't Give a F---'
Aubrey Paige isn't wallowing over her split from Ryan Seacrest. After news broke that she and the TV star, 49, parted ways, she seemingly replied to the noise on social media.
On Wednesday, April 24, she uploaded a video of herself in a tiny bikini while drinking wine in a pool as she soaked up the sun.
"S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋 happy #winewednesday," the 25-year-old captioned the Instagram video.
The clip also featured audio of a woman stating: “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me. Number one, and I don’t give a f---.”
People then weighed in on the post, wishing Paige all the best as she moves on.
One person wrote, "Love this! Love you!! No hate from me only ADORATION as I have met you in person and Paige to any haters YOU ARE A DOWN TO EARTH, SWEET BEAUTY!! I toastva glass back to you in your honor 🥂☀️💗," while another said, "You are a beautiful person! I hate these trolls on here saying you broke up. I don't believe it. You two were a great couple. I think Ryan just works so much and now soon Wheel of Fortune. I will pray for you guys. ❤️."
"U deserve the best and enjoy your life," a third user advised.
As OK! previously reported, Seacrest and Paige are officially back on the market.
"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source revealed to People. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."
The pair were first seen together in May 2021 while in the Hamptons, and over the years, they posted on social media — but didn't talk too much about their romance.
The media mogul even got the stamp of approval from pal Kelly Ripa when they hosted their TV show together.
"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest quipped, as Ripa replied: "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"
Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were also curious to know the "aerodynamics" of Seacrest's relationship since Paige is taller than him.
"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest recalled. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?'"
Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?'"
On April 4, Paige posted her last Instagram post with Seacrest, writing, "It’s givingggggg “perfect pairing” 😉 PLAY • CONNECT • LEARN about wine and each other with the brand new @sippinonsomethin wine card game. AVAILABLE NOW (link in bio)."